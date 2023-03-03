Open in App
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

Luxury condos the latest addition to Wheeling building boom

By Dan MayeresColin Roose,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06LC02_0l71rwjv00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — How would you like to live in a luxury condo with a view of the Ohio River night and day?

That’s what the DiCarlo family is promising new tenants with housing that will soon rise on a vacant Main Street lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JUW2a_0l71rwjv00

It’s the latest addition to a list of 27 investments either underway or being planned in city limits…something Mayor Glenn Elliott says has no precedent in modern Wheeling history.

You’d have to go back more than a century to see this kind of activity in downtown.

Mayor Glenn Elliott, Wheeling

We’re in a massive turnaround from a city that once saw big box store after big box store leave town.

Goodwin Drug will be the new home of SMART Centre Market.

The former Posin’s building on Market will now be an event space.

The mayor says we’re about to see a rebirth that won’t look much like the department store Wheeling of the 1950s.

Downtowns have to reinvent themselves around things, it’s called an experience-based economy, things to do, restaurants, bowling alleys, bars, movie theaters.

Mayor Glenn Elliott, Wheeling

Add in the Streetscape project and quirky concepts like the Belgian Waffle Shop…and you have a downtown destination.

I can envision a very near future where people get in their cars, come downtown without any particular plan, they’re just going to walk around and see what there is to do.

Mayor Glenn Elliott, Wheeling

The revival also has approval on the national stage from a well-known Glen Dale native…who says the city is doing a masterful job of repurposing the bones of former industries.

As somebody who visited Wheeling all the time as a young girl, and always thought Wheeling was just the coolest place, it shows that the leadership here really has great vision for what Wheeling can be in the future.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R)-West Virginia

That leadership is looking upward for Wheeling’s future…where floor after floor is under construction.

