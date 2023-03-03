Open in App
Houston, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Protesters go to Houston ISD administration building to condemn rumored TEA takeover

By Patricia OrtizAshley Brown,

5 days ago
Dozens of protesters congregated in front of HISD’s administration building to voice concerns about a rumored Texas Education Agency takeover. Ruth Kravetz is the co-founder...
