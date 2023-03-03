Man guilty of sexually abusing girl in Lubbock gets 25 years in prison

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jeffrey Hatton, 26, pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was originally indicted on five felony counts but four counts were dismissed as part of the deal.

Hatton will serve 25 years in prison. He must also register as a sex offender.

In 2017, he was accused of both inappropriate touching and other forms of sexual abuse of a girl under the age of 14.

