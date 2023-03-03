Man guilty of sexually abusing girl in Lubbock gets 25 years in prison

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jeffrey Hatton, 26, pleaded guilty Friday to aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was originally indicted on five felony counts but four counts were dismissed as part of the deal. Lubbock man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting child, gets 25 years in prison
Hatton will serve 25 years in prison. He must also register as a sex offender.
In 2017, he was accused of both inappropriate touching and other forms of sexual abuse of a girl under the age of 14. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.
Comments / 0