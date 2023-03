Mysuncoast.com

Lorenz named Sarasota County Schools Police Acting Chief after Duane Oakes removed By ABC7 Staff, 4 days ago

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools have confirmed that former police chief Duane Oakes has been removed from his position. Oakes, who also serves ...