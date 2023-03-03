$60K stolen from Tioga County bar since May 2022, police say

MORRIS, Pa. ( WETM ) – Police in Tioga County are investigating a theft of over $60,000 from a local business.
According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield, officers responded to Crossroads Taven on Route 287 in the morning on February 14, 2023. 6-month-old baby reported dead in Bath; investigation underway
The police report said that a total of $61,000 was stolen from the bar between May 2022 and February 2023.
The investigation into the theft is ongoing. Anyone with information should call PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
