Open in App
Richmond, VA
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

Chop Suey no more: Iconic Carytown bookseller rebrands as ‘Shelf Life’

By Jakob Cordes,

4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chop Suey Books, a longtime Carytown staple, has rebranded following a change in ownership last year.

Now known as “Shelf Life Books,” the store debuted an updated website with a plant-themed graphic design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41CqW3_0l71gMj800
Homepage of Shelf Life Books, formerly known as Chop Suey.

The store, which carries mostly used books along with local authors, was sold in January 2022 by founder Ward Tefft. The shop’s new owners, Chris and Berkley McDaniel, now share the space with Wonny, the 17-year old cat who acts as the store’s mascot.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Richmond, VA newsLocal Richmond, VA
LIST: Things to do this spring in Central Virginia
Richmond, VA9 hours ago
Richmond kicks off ‘Black Restaurant Week Experience’ with 44 local eateries
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Richmond Black Restaurant Experience starts 7th year with Mobile Soul Sunday
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sights and sounds of free Purim Party in Central Virginia
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Making an early splash, City of Richmond hiring lifeguards before summertime
Richmond, VA7 hours ago
‘Machine Vision’ exhibit at Candela in Richmond explores art and technology
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Annual Richmond St. Patrick’s Day festival ‘Shamrock The Block’ to return this weekend
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Richmond vacuum leaf collection ending soon — Here’s how you can register
Richmond, VA8 hours ago
When do the clocks move forward for daylight saving?
Richmond, VA9 hours ago
Virginia’s first Buc-ee’s opening along I-64 in New Kent
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Feed More planning to move headquarters to new facility in Henrico County
Richmond, VA2 hours ago
Ashland to hold 19th annual Train Day in April 2023
Ashland, VA12 hours ago
Central Virginia schools offset pandemic learning loss with more time, new programs
Richmond, VA7 hours ago
No parking, road closures for ‘Shamrock the Block’ in Richmond
Richmond, VA16 hours ago
RuPaul’s Drag Race ‘Werq The World Tour’ comes to Richmond this June
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Richmond Police identify victim in Sunday homicide at Hull Street fast food restaurant
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Three Richmond elementary schools voting to extend 2023-24 school year to address pandemic learning loss
Richmond, VA1 day ago
“I would like to get paid”: VCU graduate workers protest delayed wages
Richmond, VA14 hours ago
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s budget proposal includes new pay raises for employees, affordable housing funding
Richmond, VA16 hours ago
Man killed in shooting, crash on Bainbridge Street in Richmond identified
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Woman shot in Shockoe Bottom in Richmond
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Volunteers left searching for answers after Enrichmond dissolution leaves estimated $200K unaccounted for
Richmond, VA4 days ago
Richmond Department of Public Works starting 2023 Neighborhood Clean-Up March 11
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Hot air balloon makes emergency landing at Hopewell school
Hopewell, VA15 hours ago
Richmond residents could soon see higher utility bills under Stoney’s budget proposal
Richmond, VA11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy