Chop Suey no more: Iconic Carytown bookseller rebrands as ‘Shelf Life’
By Jakob Cordes,
4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chop Suey Books, a longtime Carytown staple, has rebranded following a change in ownership last year.
Now known as “Shelf Life Books,” the store debuted an updated website with a plant-themed graphic design.
The store, which carries mostly used books along with local authors, was sold in January 2022 by founder Ward Tefft. The shop’s new owners, Chris and Berkley McDaniel, now share the space with Wonny, the 17-year old cat who acts as the store’s mascot.
