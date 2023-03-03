Bannon Blasts the Murdochs at CPAC as ‘A Bunch of Foreigners’ Who’ve Given America ‘Nothing!’

Steve Bannon ripped into Rupert Murdoch and his family at CPAC on Friday, telling the audience they want to thwart Donald Trump’s bid for a third Republican nomination.

Bannon slammed “oligarchs” in the GOP such as mega-donor Ken Griffin and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. He also took a shot at Murdoch, the chair of Fox Corp., whose Fox News has reportedly levied a “soft ban” on Trump, at least for now.

A fired up Bannon told the crowd:

We’ve got the oligarchs in the Republican Party – the big hedge fund guys making $16 million a year. Ken Griffin and Mitch McConnell and Rupert Murdoch, they have deemed–they have told you that Donald J. Trump is not going to be the president of the United States. [Audience boos] Don’t fall for the primary stuff. You have good and decent people. Governor DeSantis, Mike Pompeo, Tim Scott, you have Nikki Haley. That’s all fine. It’s not relevant. We don’t have time for on-the-job training [instead of] a man that gave us fours years – four years – of peace and prosperity! Show me, show me what Ken Griffin has given us! Show us what Mitch McConnell has given us! Show us what Mitch McConnell has given us! Show us what the Murdochs – a bunch of foreigners – have given us. What have they given this country? Nothing!

Bannon, a former adviser in the Trump White House and current podcast host, has remained loyal to the former president after he was fired in 2017. Trump pardoned Bannon after he had been charged with fraud originating from his work with a nonprofit that solicited donations to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

