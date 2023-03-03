Open in App
East Lansing, MI
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Former Michigan State guard Appling sentenced in murder case

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IKTzy_0l71fLoC00
FILE - Former Michigan State basketball player Keith Appling, center, is is flanked by his attorneys, Cyril Hall, left, and Amir Makled as he is arraigned in Dearborn, Mich., on May 4, 2016. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says 31-year-old Keith Damon Appling pleaded guilty Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, to one count each of second-degree murder and felony firearm in the killing of 66-year-old Clyde Edmonds. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Damon Appling was sentenced Friday to up to 40 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in an argument over a gun in 2021.

A Wayne County Circuit Court judge ordered Appling, 31, to serve 18 to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder and two years for a firearms charge, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Appling pleaded guilty last month. He asked the judge Friday if he could withdraw his guilty plea to second-degree murder, saying he didn’t have a full understanding of what he was pleading to. The judge denied the request.

Clyde Edmonds, 66, was slain May 22, 2021. Edmonds’ wife and Appling’s mother are first cousins, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Appling’s girlfriend, Natalie Bannister, drove Appling from the shooting scene. Bannister, 30, pleaded guilty last year to one count of lying to a police officer and was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Appling was a prep star at Detroit Pershing and played guard at Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. He also played pro basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the NBA’s Orlando Magic.

“What an extremely sad turn of events for a man that once had a promising future,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a release. “This was a senseless crime, and the fact remains that his victim will never know another day of life.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
Former Michigan State basketball star Keith Appling gets decades in prison for fatal shooting
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Mayla Ham and Kennedy Blair named finalists for 2023 Michigan Miss Basketball award
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Detroit police arrest suspect accused of shooting female teen
Detroit, MI18 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect in homicide outside Flint liquor store referred for competency evaluation
Flint, MI1 day ago
Police: woman stabs man during fight in Ann Arbor, both hospitalized
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Flint homicide case delayed after co-defendant opts not to turn witness for prosecution
Flint, MI1 day ago
FBI says there's evidence to suggest missing West Michigan mother of 8 may have been murdered as investigation continues
Detroit, MI8 hours ago
Metro Detroit high school boys basketball scores for MHSAA district openers
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Exam scheduled for suspects in Flint double shooting that left woman dead, man injured
Flint, MI1 day ago
Detroit police lookong for woman with schizophrenia missing since December
Detroit, MI13 hours ago
Michigan star freshman strengthens case for Heisman Trophy of college hockey
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Mike Nevin, retired head of Detroit firefighters union, dies at 57
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Michigan State Police Identify Body Found at Abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center
Monroe, MI1 day ago
Jury convicts man of 2021 murder in Eastpointe
Eastpointe, MI3 days ago
Detroit firefighter facing charges in 3 cities for allegedly selling drugs
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Crime Stoppers offers reward in Pontiac murder case
Pontiac, MI1 day ago
Family still seeking justice after Florida man found dead in abandoned Detroit business
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Michigan man fires assault rifle at teen in attempted carjacking
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Dexter teenager becomes youngest to sign pro contract in women's soccer history
Dexter, MI1 day ago
Flint police warn of 4 'vicious' pit bulls involved in attacks
Flint, MI1 day ago
MSU shooting survivor reveals lockdown horror, woman screaming like bloody murder
East Lansing, MI5 days ago
TPD: Man stabbed multiple times outside Toledo bar
Toledo, OH1 day ago
2 shot in downtown Detroit after man fires into crowd during argument
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Big Ten Tournament 2023 men’s basketball bracket
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
DPD: One arrested, another being sought in double shooting
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Warren man to face trial for strangling Royal Oak woman to death in hotel room, officials say
Warren, MI4 days ago
TPD investigating school fight as riot, 4 students may face charges
Toledo, OH4 days ago
'You know who you are': Family still pleading for answers nearly a year after Detroit man was killed while trying to 'do something good'
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Wayne County woman wins $1 million on instant game after 'random urge' to buy ticket
Taylor, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy