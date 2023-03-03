Open in App
Montgomery County, TX
See more from this location?
hellowoodlands.com

Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson forms Crisis Intervention Team

By Montgomery County Sheriff's Office,

4 days ago
Starting this Saturday, Sheriff Rand Henderson has formed a CIT (Crisis Intervention Team). This Crisis Intervention Team is a community-based program that partners law enforcement,...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Montgomery County, TX newsLocal Montgomery County, TX
Madisonville Silver Alert discontinued after woman found in Montgomery County
Madisonville, TX14 hours ago
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Requests Public's Assistance
Porter, TX1 day ago
Conroe ISD to Hold Professional Job Fair April 1
Conroe, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
PCt. 4 Constables Office makes another bust
Dayton, TX1 day ago
Pasadena public official allegedly stole $1.6 million for plastic surgery
Pasadena, TX13 hours ago
Man confesses to murder in Walker County
Huntsville, TX1 day ago
One of two executions scheduled in Texas this week involves man convicted for four Harris County murders
Houston, TX1 day ago
Texas woman arrested, banned from Harris County H-E-B stores after slapping employee, report says
Spring, TX1 day ago
Suspects wanted for stealing lawn equipment in Atascocita, Harris County Pct. 4 deputies say
Atascocita, TX1 day ago
HPD: Suspect shot, killed by officer from different agency in SE Houston
Houston, TX9 hours ago
FOUR ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANTS
Brenham, TX1 day ago
AUSTIN COUNTY DRUG ARREST IN SEALY
Sealy, TX3 days ago
Woman banned from H-E-B after allegedly slapping employee in the face in Spring, deputies say
Spring, TX2 days ago
‘My heart just dropped’: Family searching for answers after crash with semi-truck near Snyder
Snyder, TX18 hours ago
Two Houston Men Arrested On Charges Of Using A Counterfeit Key To Steal Mail From the College Station Post Office
College Station, TX1 day ago
4 arrested, including teens after drivers seen doing donuts in SW Harris County
Houston, TX3 days ago
Missing 37-year-old woman diagnosed with intellectual disability last seen March 2 in New Caney
New Caney, TX7 hours ago
ONE IN CUSTODY AFTER SHOOTING IN BRENHAM SUNDAY
Brenham, TX1 day ago
Montgomery Co. Constable Deputies investigating deaths of at least 6 dogs who were possibly poisoned
Houston, TX5 days ago
Black Disciples gang member who killed bystander in wheelchair sentenced
Houston, TX3 days ago
New arrival to Boerne jailed on Liberty County child-sex case
Boerne, TX5 days ago
2 men shot at private rodeo event in southwest Houston, HPD says
Houston, TX1 day ago
Lina Hidalgo speaks out against potential state takeover of Houston ISD
Houston, TX2 days ago
RECOGNIZE HIM? Forgetful burglar leaves behind cell phone with telling screensaver after breaking into woman’s car, deputies say
Houston, TX3 days ago
Passengers seen sitting outside car window as drivers performed dangerous stunts in parking lot
Missouri City, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy