Open in App
Kentucky State
See more from this location?
FOX 56

Over 536K Kentuckians lose power after storms, over 157K still without power

By Matthew DuckworthDustin Massengill,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N9WoY_0l71bTlc00

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – There were 536,569 total power outages reported, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

Beshear updated Kentuckians on Saturday and addressed the growing number of fatalities reported from the storms, the efforts to restore power to Kentuckians, and numerous damage reports from across the Bluegrass.

Beshear did take time to applaud the relentless efforts from utility workers as numerous customers have had their power restored, as of11:11 a.m. EST on Saturday. He also said Kentuckians should expect a multi-day power restoration effort.

“These were very serious storms, but thankfully we saw the potential impact early and Kentuckians took the advice given, which made a big difference,” said Beshear. “When it comes to power, this is going to be a multi-day event as we recover from very significant and widespread damage to power lines. We need everyone to continue to use caution in the days ahead. Accidents can still happen due to downed power lines and high water. We’ve heartbreakingly already loss 5 people and we don’t want to lose any more, so please stay alert.”

There are still 157,780 customers without power as of 8 p.m. EST.

Previous story:

Over 500,000 customers are without power across the Commonwealth . The FOX 56 Weather Authority expects those numbers to climb as high winds continue into this evening .

At 8 p.m., PowerOutage.us reported 505,411 customers are experiencing power outages. Kentucky’s commissioner of agriculture, Ryan Quarles reminded Kentuckians on Twitter to check on their neighbors and to keep line workers and road crews in their thoughts while they work to clean up.

At 5 p.m., PowerOutage.us reported 280,000 customers were without power out of the nearly 2.2 million customers tracked. Now at 6:30 p.m., they have updated the number of outages to 403,525 Most of the power outages are in the western portions of Kentucky.

Kentucky severe weather coverage:

Harrodsburg had wind gusts up to 73 mph and Frankfort hit 68 mph. These strong winds could cause more power outages as winds continue to push east. Multiple counties could see more winds above 60 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3fDn_0l71bTlc00
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
Thousands still without power after Friday storms in Ky.
Louisville, KY1 day ago
First storm of March hits Kentucky; what to do moving forward
Bowling Green, KY16 hours ago
Tens of thousands still without power in central Kentucky
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Five dead, thousands without power in Ky. following thunderstorms and high winds
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Bluegrass Greensource hosts annual sustainability summit
Lexington, KY17 hours ago
Continuing power outages frustrate KU customers
Lexington, KY3 days ago
Storms, heavy rain, high winds leave damage in parts of Louisville and southern Indiana
Louisville, KY4 days ago
2 deaths in Kentucky due to severe storms
Frankfort, KY4 days ago
Reports of severe storm damage across Kentucky, southern Indiana
Louisville, KY4 days ago
Kentucky wind storm close roads, cause damage
Lexington, KY4 days ago
Power outages reported across the state
Lexington, KY4 days ago
On the Edge: When making more means you end up with less
Highland Heights, KY1 day ago
A Change In The Pattern On The Way
Louisville, KY4 days ago
'Plogging' craze spreads across Kentucky
Covington, KY3 days ago
Kentucky man wanted after federal indictment
Lexington, KY4 days ago
11 years later: Looking back on Kentucky’s March 2, 2012 tornado outbreak
West Liberty, KY5 days ago
The ‘Great Kentucky Meat Shower’: 147 years passed since the ‘Kentucky Shower of Flesh’
Olympia, KY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy