Does spotting a robin really mean spring is here?

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a common sight–robins seemingly popping up around the beginning of spring. But does spotting a robin really mean spring like weather is around the corner?

Contrary to popular belief, seeing an American Robin does not mean that spring is here. Anna Buckardt Thomas, avian ecologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says lots of robins stay in Iowa through the winter, especially if they are able to find fruit trees and resources.

Buckardt Thomas notes that some robins do migrate, and the number of robins increases during the spring months. That may be where associating robins with the arrival of spring comes from.

Robins have also changed the way they behave over the years. Buckardt Thomas says robins used to be more migratory during the winter, but the planting of fruit trees by people has created a winter food source for them. Iowa’s winter months have also gotten slightly warmer over the years, causing more birds to stick around through the winter.

Rather than just trying to find a robin, Buckardt Thomas says the singing of robins and other birds are a good sign that spring is here. Birds sing to attract a mate, and mating season typically happens during the spring months.

The arrival of killdeer, turkey vultures, and waterfowl like geese also indicate the approach of spring. Those birds use the melting of ice and increasing day length as signs for migration.

So while robins may be a little harder to spot during the winter, their presence alone isn’t necessarily the best gauge that spring is here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.