OBITUARY: Robert A. Millikan III

Robert A. “Bobby” Millikan III passed away at Richmond County Hospice on March 2, 2023.

He retired from the North Carolina Department of Transportation as their landscaping supervisor. Bobby was a loving, kind-hearted man who would always be willing to lend a hand. He loved spending his free time working in his yard, camping, and spending time with his family.

He was survived in death by his wife, Rita Hudson Millikan of 47 years; son, Robert C. Millikan (Chandy), his daughter, Shannon Millikan (Bradley); and sister Kay Player (Ronnie); grandchildren Bryson, Grayson, Lawson and Zandy; one great-grandchild, Acelynn; nephews Robbie (Bridget) Player, and Brannon (Brandi) Player; great nieces and nephews, Robert Lewis, Kason, Kaidyn, Brextyn and Hayes.

Bobby was proceeded in death by his father, R.A Millikan Jr., and mother, Advila Black Millikan.

The family will receive family and friends at his home in Rockingham. Visitation will be at Carter Funeral Home in Ellerbe Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Funeral services will be at Carter Funeral Home in Ellerbe on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3 p.m. with burial following at Ellerbe Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Richmond County Hospice.

Carter Funeral Home of Ellerbe is assisting the Millikan family.