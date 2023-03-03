Woman charged in Camden County killing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was found dead last month in a home south of Camdenton.

Prosecutors charged Chrisma D. Ellis, 39, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action on Friday.

Dispatchers received a call about an unresponsive man on Feb. 16 and Camden County deputies found Thomas E. Gifford dead. A friend who had not heard from him in several days had called authorities, the sheriff's department said. No other information was released.

Detectives arrested Ellis last week after a wide search, according to the release. The sheriff's department said Ellis was known to frequent Camdenton, Sunrise Beach, Lebanon, Lee's Summit and Kansas City.

Ellis was being held Friday without bond in the Camden County Jail.

