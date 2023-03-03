Open in App
Key West, FL
See more from this location?
WFLA

Florida man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of seafood from Key West business

By Katlyn Brieskorn,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08iaSw_0l71W8AH00

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of seafood from a business in Key West.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Luis Alsanio Manser, 50, was seen on security video footage breaking into the Docks on Front Street in Key West.

Investigators said Manser stole about $950 worth of shrimp and lobster tails from the business.

Florida man arrested after dumping more than 30 mattresses, box springs along Key West street, deputies say

The sheriff’s office said Manser then attempted to sell the seafood to a Tom Thumb Food Store clerk on Maloney Avenue, where he also used a stolen credit card to make a purchase.

Deputies said Manser was charged with multiple counts of larceny as well as fraud and criminal mischief. He was also charged with attempting to burglarize El Mocho restaurant on Maloney Avenue during the same time period, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Woman attacked by Florida couple after ‘romantic interlude,’ deputies say
Marathon, FL8 hours ago
Lakeland man found dead in waters off Key West
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Massachusetts man dies after snorkeling incident in Florida Keys
Islamorada, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested after spearing undersized fish in Monroe County
Miami, FL1 day ago
Florida Man Arrested After Dumping 1,700 Pounds Of Hotel Mattresses In The Street
Stock Island, FL5 days ago
Man's body recovered from water in Key West
Key West, FL4 days ago
Florida Man Arrested For Kicking, Hitting Deputies After He Was Found Sleeping In A Bush
Marathon, FL18 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy