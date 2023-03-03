Florida man accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of seafood from Key West business

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of seafood from a business in Key West.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Luis Alsanio Manser, 50, was seen on security video footage breaking into the Docks on Front Street in Key West.

Investigators said Manser stole about $950 worth of shrimp and lobster tails from the business.

The sheriff’s office said Manser then attempted to sell the seafood to a Tom Thumb Food Store clerk on Maloney Avenue, where he also used a stolen credit card to make a purchase.

Deputies said Manser was charged with multiple counts of larceny as well as fraud and criminal mischief. He was also charged with attempting to burglarize El Mocho restaurant on Maloney Avenue during the same time period, the sheriff’s office said.

