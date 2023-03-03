Little Compton
Change location
See more from this location?
Little Compton, RI
whatsupnewp.com
Little Compton Historical Society to host a lecture on the history of the Sakonnet People on March 21
By Community Submission,4 days ago
By Community Submission,4 days ago
The Little Compton Historical Society invites the community to take part in an online lecture and discussion exploring what is currently known about the history...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0