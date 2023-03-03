Warren County man charged in counterfeit money scheme

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – A Warren County man is behind bars after detectives busted a counterfeit money scheme Thursday evening.

Prosecutors have charged Shawn Summers, 50, with three felonies in the investigation, including manufacturing a controlled substance, forgery, and possession of a forging instrument.

Warren County deputies obtained a search warrant Thursday, leading to Summers’ home in the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive. While searching the home, deputies not only located and seized equipment and supplies of the counterfeiting operation, but also components of a methamphetamine laboratory.

A photo from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office shows a computer, printer and many counterfeit bills suspected in the scheme. It’s unclear how much of that might have circulated around the Warren County area.

Federal agents with the United States Secret Service have been in contact with Warren County deputies over the case. Meanwhile, Summers is jailed in Warren County without bond. He has a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

