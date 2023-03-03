European roundup: Napoli slip to Lazio loss, Dortmund edge Leipzig to go top

Matías Vecino celebrates after scoring what proved to be the winner at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

A second-half strike by midfielder Matías Vecino earned Lazio a 1-0 win over Napoli on Friday, ending the runaway Serie A leaders’ winning streak of eight games.

After a goalless first half, Lazio went in front in the 67th minute through Vecino, who picked up a ball cleared by the Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and sent a stunning first-time shot from a distance which flew inside Alex Meret’s near post.

It was the first goal that Napoli have conceded since January, and jolted Luciano Spalletti’s side into life after their attacking talents had failed to shine. The hosts pushed forward and Victor Osimhen headed against the bar with 11 minutes to go, with Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel denying Kim Min-jae on the rebound.

Napoli continued to press for an equaliser but Maurizio Sarri’s side held firm to move up to second in the table, still 17 points behind their opponents after inflicting the first home league loss of the season on Sarri’s former side. Internazionale in third and Milan, who are fourth, can cut the gap to 15 points with victories this weekend.

“We had to convince the boys that they could come here and get a result, and that’s a lot,” Sarri said afterwards. “If you read Napoli’s numbers at home, it becomes difficult to think you can win. This Napoli team is going to win [the title] and I envy it to death. Spalletti has been phenomenal.”

The Napoli manager felt his team did enough to earn a point. “The draw was the correct and fairest thing. It happened to us several times that we didn’t settle for a draw and we won, tonight went badly and we accept it,” Spalletti said.

In the Bundesliga title race, Borussia Dortmund returned to the summit and stretched their perfect run in 2023 to eight straight league wins with a 2-1 home victory over RB Leipzig.

Dortmund, who take a 1-0 lead to Chelsea on Tuesday for their Champions League last 16 second-leg tie, scored twice from just three shots on goal, going ahead from the penalty spot in the 21st minute. Marco Reus was brought down by keeper Janis Blaswich in the box and the captain stepped up to drill in the penalty.

That came after Leipzig’s fit-again forward Christopher Nkunku, making his first start since November, failed to convert two early chances. The visitors were punished further five minutes before half-time as Emre Can’s deflected strike doubled the hosts’ lead.

Jude Bellingham leaps over Marco Reus in celebration after the German’s early penalty. Photograph: Ralf Treese/DeFodi Images/Shutterstock

Perhaps with one eye on Tuesday’s fixture, Edin Terzic’s side eased off the pedal in the second half, and Leipzig pulled a goal back in the 74th minute when Emil Forsberg slid in at the far post. Despite a flurry of late chances they could not find an equaliser, with Forsberg and Timo Werner missing opportunities.

Dortmund move three points clear of Bayern Munich, who have a vastly superior goal difference and a game in hand, away at Stuttgart on Saturday evening. Leipzig, who would have moved to within a point of the leading duo with a win, stay in fourth, now seven points off the top.

In Ligue 1, Nice’s European hopes suffered a blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Auxerre. The lowly visitors continued their improved recent form when Gauthier Hein finished a slick counter to score the opener after 36 minutes. The hosts were awarded a penalty soon after, but Gaëtan Laborde’s spot-kick was saved – only for the striker to head home an equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

In Spain, Real Sociedad’s pursuit of Champions League football stuttered in a dour goalless draw at home to Cádiz, with Brais Méndez hitting the bar for the hosts.