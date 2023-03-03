Open in App
Jackson, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson councilman questions water bill program

By Biancca Ball,

4 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – One Jackson City Councilman said he has not received full disclosure on the People’s Relief Campaign , the water bill relief program that rolled out on Thursday.

The program is designed to help water customers with past due bills. However, Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said people in his ward are worried about giving out their personal information to non-government employees.

How to apply for Jackson water bill relief

The councilman said he has questions about who’s behind the program. He said he’s brought up the issue at City Council meetings.

“How do you give sensitive information to strangers? Can’t give nobody your Social Security number in this day and time. Next thing you know, your Social Security number is identity theft,” said Stokes.

At a press conference on Thursday, officials with JXN Water said any funding given out will not have to be paid back.

