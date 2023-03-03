Open in App
Las Cruces, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico school staffer accused of sex crime against student, giving alcohol to minors

By Laila Freeman,

4 days ago

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – An assistant band coach at Organ Mountain High School is facing charges. He is accused of touching a student inappropriately.

According to the criminal complaint, Valentino Leyba had three male students over to his home to clean up his yard last September.

At one point, the students jokingly told Leyba to bring them beer to which he later returned with beer, margarita mix, and shots.

The boys went into Leyba’s home to drink and eat. That’s when Leyba is accused of inappropriately touching one of the students at two different times.

When interviewed, Leyba reportedly admitted to a deputy that he did buy the boys beer, and they drank but denied trying to touch the student.

Leyba is now facing multiple charges including criminal sexual contact of a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

