The Tennessean

Marcel Reed all in on Texas A&M football after MBA's exit in TSSAA basketball semis

By George Robinson, Nashville Tennessean,

4 days ago

COOKEVILLE — MBA guard Marcel Reed's first love was basketball.

But that time is now over, and he'll give himself only about two days to lament its end.

The Montgomery Bell Academy star walked off the court for the last time in his career after his team lost to Briarcrest Christian, 57-23, in the TSSAA Division II-AA BlueCross Boys State Championships semifinal Friday at Tennessee Tech's Eblen Center.

Reed, who had 13 points and was the lone MBA player in double figures, turns his attention full-time to football as a Texas A&M signee.

"What's next for me is I'm going to go play some football," Reed said.

DIVISION II STATE SCHEDULE TSSAA basketball Division II state championships schedule, score 2023 tournament

MARCEL REED MBA QB flips to Texas A&M football after OIe Miss decommitment

"I'm probably just going to try to put on some weight right now. I've been trying to maintain (my weight) just because I've been running up and down the court and you know I run on the football field from sideline to sideline."

Reed said he'd take about 48 hours to think about his time on the hardwood before his focus shifts to preparing for next fall in College Station, Texas.

As a sophomore, Reed was a part of MBA's 2021 state championship team. That team knocked off Brentwood Academy, 72-51, in the title game. On Friday, the Big Red couldn't knock down shots after making its first state tournament appearance since the championship. MBA shot just 7-of-34 for 20.6% and Reed had all four of his team's 3-pointers.

"There were some tough matchups on the floor," MBA coach Kevin Anglin said. "Our personnel is not a good matchup for (Briarcrest's) personnel and it kind of gets away from you a little bit and we continued struggle to make shots unfortunately. So bad day, but really a good season for us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41QUzf_0l71Gx5N00

Reed's football season also ended without a state championship after MBA entered the state final with a 11-0 record. Baylor knocked off Reed's team 38-34. It was the team's third state title loss in the past four seasons.

Reed, a dual-threat quarterback, is the No. 19 quarterback in the country for the Class of 2023 according to the 247Sports Composite and is the No. 5 recruit in Tennessee. He flipped his original Ole Miss commitment to Texas A&M in December and signed with the Aggies a few days later.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at grobinson@gannett.com and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Marcel Reed all in on Texas A&M football after MBA's exit in TSSAA basketball semis

