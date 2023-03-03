Flushing residents protest casino plans near Citi Field in Queens

Editor’s note: The article previously misstated who would own the land, should the proposal be approved. The story has been updated to reflect that New York City would still own the land.

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — Queens residents on Friday protested a proposed casino near Citi Field. They say they’re worried it would devastate local businesses and the surrounding community in Flushing.

Local leaders and residents said they’re already struggling with rent and the soaring cost of living. Developers are seeking to put up a mall-like casino next to Citi Field. The 50 acres of land in Flushing Meadows Corona Park where the project would be built will remain owned by New York City.

In response to the rally, a spokesperson for the project said the concerns are being heard and that they have hosted several community vision sessions with over 1,000 participants. They will continue to host workshops to inform residents about the development.

