Juniata College mock trial team heads to nationals

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Juniata College has one of the best mock trial teams in the country. After finishing first at regionals, ahead of Yale, they are now off to compete for a national title.

Across the country, each team is working on the same case at each competition. The one this season is about a pilot who crashed a plane into a mountain and killed the passenger.

“The spouse of the passenger brings a lawsuit alleging negligence on the part of the pilot. And there’s all kinds of possible reasons why the pilot did it,” Head Coach and attorney Dave Andrews said. “Was it weather? Was it a drug he was taking? Was there an engine failure? So there are all kinds of possibilities that present itself It’s fantastic.”

After each competition new information, witnesses, and changes are presented and provide many new theories for the mock trial teams as they prepare for the next trial.

“This year’s case has had a plaintiff bias, which means the plaintiff has won more rounds,” Dan Cummins, a junior at Juniata College said. “So they have steadily increased the factual strength of the defense. So that means even more avenues for the defense. Like attorney Andrews talked about, they’ve increased the viability of a drug having caused the crash of an engine failure, having caused the crash of a firework.”

At the trials, there are two sessions, one for each team to be on the plaintiff’s side and the other on the defendant’s side, which makes preparation more difficult.

“Sometimes I will record my closing arguments, my phone, and play to my sleep,” Cummins said. “I mean, it gets to that point where you’re really going to find just however you can to memorize this case because you’re looking at around 200 pages of material and a lot of times you can’t know it all. You really can’t know every single line of every single statement. What you need to do is outwork the other person.”

Being on the mock trial team can be time-consuming, but it prepares everyone for law school.

“It’s a whole lot of late night readings about the affidavits, all these witnesses, the exhibits, going through, and it’s a lot of preparation for public speaking as well, giving those opening speeches, being able to stand before the judges and give a direct examination or cross of a witness where you have to think on your feet.”

