Top WR prospect with Patriots connections received text from team

By Jordy McElroy,

4 days ago
There’s a chance the New England Patriots could be looking at adding a receiver in the 2023 NFL draft, and it could end up being a player that already has deep connections with the team.

Cincinnati prospect Tyler Scott, who is considered one of the top-10 best available players at his position, was originally recruited to Rutgers by Patriots assistant wide receivers coach Ross Douglas. When speaking with media members at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Scott claimed he received a text from the Patriots.

“[The Patriots] actually texted me,” said Scott, via NESN’s Zack Cox. “Ross Douglas, I guess he’s going to be the receivers coach now, he actually recruited me at Rutgers. So he hit me back up and was like, ‘Hey man, I’m about to be at your pro day.’ So I guess the receivers coach is going to be at pro day, and if he’s going to be there, then I’m pretty sure the coordinators and other guys are going to be there. So I guess they’re still interested.”

Scott is a tremendous playmaker with the ball in his hands, and he’s also capable of turning on the burners with terrifying speed. He could be a real weapon for the Patriots and quarterback Mac Jones, if the team decides to go in that direction.

Of course, they also have other areas to fill on the roster, including offensive tackle and cornerback. But Scott’s connection with the team could prove valuable when the Patriots start taking names off the big board in April.

