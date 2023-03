COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A woman who was accused of pointing a gun at a residence with children inside was indicted by a grand jury Friday.

Patrice Whitaker, 34, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed-criminal action. An arraignment hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 20 at the Boone County Courthouse.

She allegedly pointed a gun at a Columbia residence in September that had about seven children in the building, according to a probable cause statement.

