Bishop Persico looking to balance fishy issue among Erie faithful

Bishop Lawrence Persico is looking to balance Church traditions with popular holiday customs this Lenten season, which could be some good news for the meat lovers among the faithful.

The problem is the calendar — where a number of popular events are taking place on Fridays during Lent including Saint Patrick’s Day.

That has led the bishop to offer special dispensations that would allow the faithful to eat meat on Saint Patrick’s Day.

However, the bishop said families are still free to follow their traditions, even if that means eating fish on Fridays in Lent.

“Just because I dispense people doesn’t mean they have to accept the dispensation. So if they want to eat fish, or whatever they are accustomed to on Fridays in Lent, they can do it,” said Bishop Lawrence Persico, Erie Catholic Diocese.

The Feast of Annunciation is another high holiday during Lent this year where dispensations could be granted.

