‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars React to Tom, Ariana Split Amid Raquel Cheating Rumors: ‘Been Telling Y’all’

Weighing in. Vanderpump Rules stars are speaking out after news of Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix ’s shocking split broke following rumors Tom cheated with costar Raquel Leviss .

“Hope you all feel as sick as I do,” James Kennedy – who was previously linked to Raquel – wrote via Instagram on Friday, March 3. “ This explains everything .”

James, 31, and Raquel, 28, started dating in 2017, got engaged in May 2021 but announced their split that December . ​The DJ followed up his post with a comment that read, “Read it and weep. Tom’s a f–king creep!”

After one fan commented under his post that Tom, 39, and Raquel are “the most vile subhumans I’ve ever met,” James simply responded, “ CORRECT .”

The U.K. native isn’t the only Bravo star to chime in over the dramatic split, however. Lala Kent also responded to the "vile" comment saying, “I’ve been telling y’all! Everyone said I was a ‘bully.’ It’s called YOU TRIGGER ME AND I SEE YOU FOR WHO YOU ARE! I’ve known these two are disgusting from the jump.”

Shortly after the news broke, Lala, 32, took to her Instagram Story to share a series of slides bashing the Tom Tom founder.

“Yeah. I’m the ‘overly douchey’ one,” she wrote with a crying laughing emoji, over a headline that read, “Tom Sandoval on feuding with ‘overly douchey’ Lala Kent.”

The “Give Them Lala” podcast host followed up with a quote from the article which read, “All Lala has to do is just be real.”

“Oh Sandoval … Your problem with me is I’m a little too real for your comfort,” she wrote. “I’ve seen you for who you are for a long time, and you don’t like that. But, I think now is the time for you to shut the f–k up. I’m eatin’ good the next time I see you.”

Lala then proceeded to warn Raquel, saying, “I suggest you get some energy for me. You’re gonna need it.”

After nine years of dating, Tom and Ariana called it quits, Life & Style confirmed on March 3.

“The rumor is true,” a source close to Ariana told Life & Style. “They in fact broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel.”

The pair were last seen together on Wednesday, March 1, to celebrate Tom Sandoval & the MOST Extras’ new single, “Superstars.”

As for Raquel, she previously made headlines in August 2022 after she and costar Tom Schwartz made out at Scheana Shay ’s wedding. She later exclusively told Life & Style that she has “ no regrets ” about the kiss.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity reactions to Tom and Ariana's shocking split.