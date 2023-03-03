Open in App
South Carolina State
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Alex Murdaugh is sentenced to 2 life terms for the double murder of his wife and son

By Emma BowmanBill Chappell,

6 days ago
Judge Clifton Newman sentenced disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh to two consecutive life sentences for the murders of his wife and son Friday, less...
