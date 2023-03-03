Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company Ambulance 1404 Back in Service; RCFRD can accept new volunteers for Co. 4 assignments

Rappahannock County government announced Friday afternoon that Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company (FHFC) Ambulance 1404 (A1404) is back in service.

The county also informed Co. 4 Chief David Jarrell a week ago that legal authority believes a resolution approved by the county’s board of supervisors on January 26, 2023 gives Flint Hill’s new board of directors "plenary authority for ‘administrative and operational oversight and management of FHVFC’”.

"This extends the directors the ability to accept assistance from new volunteers for administrative and operational purposes,” county Administrator Garrey W. Curry Jr., P.E., and county Attorney Arthur L. Goff cosigned in the February 24 letter’

Both notices state the ambulance and volunteer recruitment came about through a cooperative arrangement with the Rappahannock County Fire and Rescue Department (RCFRD).

The ambulance was last in service in March 2022 and has since been mothballed at the station.

FHFC and RCFRD worked closely together to license A1404 under the county’s state EMS agency license.

The board of supervisors (BOS) authorized the arrangement through a unanimous vote at their February 6, 2023 regular meeting.

"Teamwork reigns supreme,” newly-appointed Flint Hill Fire Chief Dave Jarrell said. "Working hand-in-hand with Rappahannock County officials enabled Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company 4, to participate in providing our area with vital emergency medical response.”

Having a licensed ambulance is only one piece of the puzzle.

Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company continues to seek citizens who are interested to help with the volunteer company’s revitalization. Citizens interested in joining Company 4 in an administrative support role, as an ambulance or other apparatus driver, or as fire or EMS practitioner are encouraged to visit the county website to register their interest.

The volunteer fire and rescue companies and county will coordinate and fund all necessary training.

BOS Chair Debbie Donehey – who represents Wakefield District that includes the village of Flint Hill – has long sought out a solution of providing her constituents with adequate fire and rescue services.

"I am very appreciative of the recently appointed chief and other members of the Board of Directors for their hard work and dedication to furthering citizen safety,” Donehey said. "Congratulations on successfully taking the necessary actions to place A1404 back in service in a little over 30 days! It's beautiful to witness what can be accomplished when people work together.”

At its January 26 meeting the BOS disbanded the fire company’s chief, administrative officers and board of directors before appointing Jarrell and four other county residents as a new board of directors.

The former Co. 4 board of directors along with life members of the organization, filed a civil suit against the supervisors, Flint Hill Volunteer Fire Company, and the new board of directors seeking to throw out the new board and reinstate the original board.

Warrenton Attorney Whitson W. Robinson, who represents the new directors and Co. 4 itself said in an exclusive interview that the county’s attorney for the civil suit, Jeremy D. Capps of Richmond, had agreed with the former directors to stop a temporary injunction filed by Washington Attorney David L. Konick seeking the new board from holding membership meetings and taking any action other than paying bills until a court hearing can happen on March 17.

In the county’s letter to Jarrell Curry and Goff concurred that the county’s fire and rescue department "can accept volunteers to the county’s department who can be assigned to support Flint Hill.”

"The board of supervisors resolution that created the RCFRD specifically allows for the involvement of county-employed or volunteer emergency medical and fire services personnel,” the men wrote. "Such individuals will have to meet required background checks.”