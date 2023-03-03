Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Was On The Turbulent Lufthansa Flight & It Was 'Chaos' (VIDEO)

Camila Alves McConaughey, who is the wife of actor Matthew McConaughey, is sharing videos from inside the Lufthansa flight that experienced extreme turbulence on Wednesday.

McConaughey posted a video on Instagram from inside the plane after the turbulence hit the Lufthansa flight heading to Frankfurt, Germany but had to make an emergency landing at a Washington, D.C. airport.

The video shows food, plates and other items scattered on the floor of the plane.

The caption on the Brazilian model’s Instagram post says the “plane dropped almost 4000 feet,” and confirmed that seven people were sent to the hospital.

“Everything was flying everywhere. To respect the privacy of those around me, that’s all I am showing, but the plane was a CHAOS, and the turbulence keeps on coming,” McConaughey wrote in her caption.

“Thank God everyone was safe and ok."

She then thanked the staff from the Marriott, and airport staff for their kindness.

"[Matthew McConaughey] and I made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing…slept well, getting on a new flight today, To the journey, I continue…”

The model then documented her journey from her rescheduled flight on her Instagram story.

You would hope that after the traumatizing experience on the Lufthansa flight, the model would catch a break from the turbulence, but it looks like that was not the case.

“Just my luck. After last night, just got on the rescheduled flight and the pilot’s saying we have 45 minutes of turbulence getting out of Washington,” McConaughey said in an Instagram story.

“Just my luck. Wish me luck.”

The McConaughey’s have three children together and are based in Austin, Texas.

Other passengers who were also on the Lufthansa flight have shared their own images and videos from the plane, showing the aftermath of the turbulence.

One Twitter user, whose wife was on the flight, shared that the turbulence came as a surprise, sending food and people flying into the air as they didn’t have time to fasten their seatbelts.

\u201c@troycpope @Dulles_Airport My wife was on that flight she sent this pic This is what the inside looked like food everywhere, people who didn't have the seat belts fastened got hurt mostly cause it came as surprise without seat belt sign on and lighting hit the plane badly went 1k ft down & up pilot said\u201d — Troy Pope (@Troy Pope) 1677730681

Another passenger told CNN the plane went into a “free fall,” and hit during the dinner service.

There has been no update on the condition of the seven passengers sent to the hospital.