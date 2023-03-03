One Killed In Petworth Library Stabbing; Patrons Intervene, Disarm Murderer In DC, Police Say

Patrons at the Petworth Library in Washington, DC attempted to intervene and were able to wrestle an assailant to the ground, but not before he fatally stabbed a man in the neck, according to Metropolitan Police officials.

MPD Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said that at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, the agency received an emergency call about a stabbing that had just taken place in the 4200 block of Kansas Avenue in Northwest, DC.

The initial investigation determined that a man was sitting at a computer in the library when his attacker followed him into the building, an altercation took place, and one person was stabbed in the neck.

Benedict said that the two men were known to each other and both are considered homeless or unhoused.

Others inside the library at the time of the attack leaped into action and were able to intervene, took the aggressor into custody and disarmed him until police arrived to investigate the targeted attack.

Benedict described the attack as “very deliberate,” adding that “it was very intentional what he was going for.”

“There is no ongoing threat to the public … the location (remains) open to the public,” Benedict said. “It’s unfortunate that this happened with other people inside, but it’s fortunate that we had others intervene and officers then responded immediately.

“After watching the vide, they intervene and stop the individual from continuing the attack and they disarm him until police arrive.”

Police have not released the name of the victim or his attacker. Charges are pending.

In response to the incident, officials said that the Petworth Library will be closed for the rest of the weekend before reopening on Monday, March 6.