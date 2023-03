netflixjunkie.com

“I spent more time…”- When Henry Cavill Was Left Surprised by His Mirror Look Because of His Dream Role as ‘The Witcher’ By Neha Chande, 6 days ago

By Neha Chande, 6 days ago

How incredibly sad it was for the fandom to digest the news of Henry Cavill leaving the iconic show, The Witcher. The actor is famous ...