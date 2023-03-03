Open in App
Madison, WI
See more from this location?
Yahoo Sports

Purdue's last-second three-pointer ends the season for Wisconsin women's basketball in heartbreaking fashion

By Mark Stewart, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel,

5 days ago
That magical March Wisconsin coach Marisa Moseley so wanted for her team was in effect Thursday albeit briefly. Maty Wilke’s three-pointer with 10.8 seconds left...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Big Ten tournament bracket, schedule, odds: Can anyone in the deep field get past Zach Edey, Purdue?
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
4 NCAA tournament opponents your team should hope to draw on Selection Sunday
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
What channel is the Ohio State Big Ten Tournament game on? How to watch OSU vs. Wisconsin
Columbus, OH13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rock Valley College looking to expand mission, services to Rockford's west side
Rockford, IL13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy