Open in App
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

What do the orange, green dots on my iPhone mean?

By Addy Bink,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBh1s_0l6yErjm00

(NEXSTAR) – If you’ve used Snapchat or your camera app recently, you may have noticed a green dot appear at the top of your iPhone. Or maybe it was an orange dot when you were on a FaceTime call or while recording a Voice Memo. But what do they mean?

If you’re confused by the dots, you aren’t alone.

Apple introduced the orange and green indicators when it rolled out iOS 14 in 2020. That means that, as long as your iPhone is up-to-date (we’re on iOS 16 now) or if you recently purchased a new iPhone, you have these indicators.

According to Apple, both dots serve as a security feature. You’ll find them in the top right corner of your screen, above the service, Wi-Fi/LTE, and battery indicators.

The green dot indicates when an app on your iPhone is using either the camera or the camera and the microphone, Apple explains. The orange dot means an app on your iPhone was using just the microphone.

You’ll also be prompted to give an app permission to use your iPhone’s camera or microphone the first time you use the app, Apple notes.

If you notice an orange or green dot but aren’t sure which app is using your microphone or camera, you can check in the Command Center.

To do this, swipe down from the upper right corner. Once there, you’ll see a notification at the top of your screen, like the one seen below. If you tap on that notification, you can see the app that was using the microphone or camera, and if it was collecting any other data (like your location).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oeYTB_0l6yErjm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yuTh_0l6yErjm00

Not a fan of the orange dot? You can change it to appear as a square by going to Settings, then Accessibility, then Display & Text Size. Once there, you can toggle Differentiate Without Color on. This feature only applies to the orange dot.

Neither dot will appear on your Apple Watch. You may, however, notice an orange microphone icon appear in the upper right-hand corner if your Watch is listening to your voice – this may happen when you’re talking to Siri, for example.

Because the orange and green dots are part of Apple’s privacy settings, you can’t turn either off.

Nexstar’s Scott Gustin contributed to this report.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Wife of American kidnapped in Mexico speaks out
Lake City, SC1 day ago
Amarillo Police investigating shooting in north Amarillo, Palo Duro High School student reportedly injured
Amarillo, TX2 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Nonprofits vow to continue helping migrants across border in Matamoros in wake of abduction of 4 Americans
Mcallen, TX1 day ago
Guitars and Cadillacs, Canyon resident sued in Randall County after 2022 fatal accident
Canyon, TX6 hours ago
Uvalde senator unveils bills to close ‘gun show loophole,’ require safe gun storage
Uvalde, TX1 day ago
SUV drives into a popular West bakery
West, TX1 day ago
Clovis schools to host Spring Break lunch distribution
Clovis, NM5 hours ago
City of Amarillo details trash heap in Southwest Amarillo
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
United Supermarkets donates 1,000 socks through ‘Pears for Pairs’ initiative
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Plainview business owner pleads to guilty to ‘unlawful activity’ worth $4 million
Plainview, TX2 days ago
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Coroner explains how wife didn’t notice body of Illinois man in home for months
Troy, IL2 days ago
Frisco approves zoning for Universal theme park
Frisco, TX14 hours ago
Hot air balloon makes emergency landing at Virginia middle school
Hopewell, VA15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy