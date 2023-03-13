Open in App
Avondale, AZ
Sportsnaut

NASCAR results: Practice, qualifying, and race results

By Austin Konenski,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efLgh_0l6xrPpE00

You’ve come to the right place if you’re seeking the latest NASCAR results. You will find practice, qualifying, and race results which are updated after every session. Save, bookmark, and stay up-to-date with updated NASCAR results.

NASCAR results: Phoenix last weekend

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yYSO2_0l6xrPpE00
Mar 12, 2023; Avondale, AZ, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) leads the pack on the restart while being closely pursued by NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) during the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale on March 12, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gould/The Republic Nascar Cup Race

Check out the NASCAR results from practice, qualifying, and the races below!

Who won the NASCAR race yesterday?

William Byron won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway! It was Byron’s second win of the 2023 season after another late caution propelled him to the victory. Sammy Smith won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix! It was Smith’s first career Xfinity win as he held off some of the best drivers in the series. Check out the rest of the NASCAR results below!

NASCAR results at Phoenix: March 11-12

Finish (Cup) Driver Finish (Xfinity) Driver
1 William Byron 1 Sammy Smith
2 Ryan Blaney 2 Ryan Truex
3 Tyler Reddick 3 Sheldon Creed
4 Kyle Larson 4 Riley Herbst
5 Kevin Harvick 5 Chandler Smith
6 Christopher Bell 6 John Hunter Nemechek
7 Chase Briscoe 7 Austin Hill
8 Kyle Busch 8 Josh Berry
9 Alex Bowman 9 Kyle Busch
10 Josh Berry 10 Daniel Hemric
11 Joey Logano 11 Sam Mayer
12 Ryan Preece 12 Cole Custer
13 Michael McDowell 13 Brett Moffitt
14 Bubba Wallace 14 Anthony Alfredo
15 Chris Buescher 15 Parker Kligerman
16 Austin Dillon 16 Ryan Sieg
17 Martin Truex Jr. 17 Kyle Weatherman
18 Brad Keselowski 18 Parker Retzlaff
19 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 19 Ryan Ellis
20 A.J. Allmendinger 20 Jeremy Clements
21 Erik Jones 21 Josh Williams
22 Daniel Suarez 22 Jeb Burton
23 Denny Hamlin 23 Brandon Jones
24 Ross Chastain 24 Connor Mosack
25 Austin Cindric 25 Kyle Sieg
26 Corey LaJoie 26 Joey Gase
27 Justin Haley 27 Leland Honeyman
28 Ty Gibbs 28 Bayley Currey
29 Noah Gragson 29 Brennan Poole
30 Ty Dillon 30 Patrick Emerling
31 Zane Smith 31 Joe Graf Jr.
32 Todd Gilliland 32 Garrett Smithley
33 Aric Almirola 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt
34 Cody Ware 34 Kaz Grala
35 Harrison Burton 35 Blaine Perkins
36 B.J. McLeod 36 Justin Allgaier
37 Gray Gaulding
38 Dawson Cram
39
Official NASCAR results following Phoenix

NASCAR qualifying results at Phoenix

Kyle Larson (Cup) and Cole Custer (Xfinity) were the pole winners at Phoenix Raceway! Check out the rest of the NASCAR qualifying results for this weekend’s events below.

Finish (Cup) Driver Finish (Xfinity) Driver
1 Kyle Larson 1 Cole Custer
2 Denny Hamlin 2 Justin Allgaier
3 William Byron 3 Daniel Hemric
4 Brad Keselowski 4 John Hunter Nemechek
5 Christopher Bell 5 Sheldon Creed
6 Ross Chastain 6 Chandler Smith
7 Michael McDowell 7 Josh Berry
8 Ryan Blaney 8 Austin Hill
9 Kyle Busch 9 Ryan Sieg
10 Erik Jones 10 Riley Herbst
11 Daniel Suarez 11 Sammy Smith
12 Tyler Reddick 12 Ryan Truex
13 Martin Truex Jr. 13 Kaz Grala
14 Ty Gibbs 14 Sam Mayer
15 Kevin Harvick 15 Parker Retzlaff
16 Joey Logano 16 Jeb Burton
17 Josh Berry 17 Brett Moffitt
18 Alex Bowman 18 Kyle Weatherman
19 Bubba Wallace 19 Ryan Ellis
20 Austin Cindric 20 Josh Williams
21 Chris Buescher 21 Brandon Jones
22 A.J. Allmendinger 22 Kyle Sieg
23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 23 Leland Honeyman
24 Chase Briscoe 24 Joe Graf Jr.
25 Ryan Preece 25 Anthony Alfredo
26 Justin Haley 26 Gray Gaulding
27 Harrison Burton 27 Jeremy Clements
28 Corey LaJoie 28 Brennan Poole
29 Todd Gilliland 29 Dawson Cram
30 Austin Dillon 30 Garrett Smithley
31 Aric Almirola 31 Jeffrey Earnhardt
32 Noah Gragson 32 Bayley Currey
33 B.J. McLeod 33 Joey Gase
34 Zane Smith 34 Patrick Emerling
35 Ty Dillon 35 Blaine Perkins
36 Cody Ware 36 Connor Mosack
37 Parker Kligerman
38 Kyle Busch
Official NASCAR results following Qualifying

NASCAR practice results at Phoenix

Finish (Cup) Driver Finish (Xfinity) Driver
1 Kyle Larson 1 Cole Custer
2 Ryan Blaney 2 Kyle Busch
3 Alex Bowman 3 Chandler Smith
4 Joey Logano 4 Josh Berry
5 Chase Briscoe 5 Ryan Truex
6 Brad Keselowski 6 Austin Hill
7 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 7 Sammy Smith
8 Harrison Burton 8 Justin Allgaier
9 Kevin Harvick 9 John Hunter Nemechek
10 Aric Almirola 10 Parker Kligerman
11 A.J. Allmendinger 11 Riley Herbst
12 Chris Buescher 12 Brett Moffitt
13 Daniel Suarez 13 Kaz Grala
14 Corey LaJoie 14 Sheldon Creed
15 Austin Dillon 15 Parker Retzlaff
16 Bubba Wallace 16 Ryan Sieg
17 Martin Truex Jr. 17 Sam Mayer
18 Austin Cindric 18 Daniel Hemric
19 Denny Hamlin 19 Kyle Weatherman
20 William Byron 20 Brandon Jones
21 Zane Smith 21 Connor Mosack
22 Tyler Reddick 22 Josh Williams
23 Josh Berry 23 Kyle Sieg
24 Christopher Bell 24 Jeb Burton
25 Noah Gragson 25 Joe Graf Jr.
26 Ross Chastain 26 Dawson Cram
27 Erik Jones 27 Anthony Alfredo
28 Ty Gibbs 28 Blaine Perkins
29 Kyle Busch 29 Jeremy Clements
30 Michael McDowell 30 Jeffrey Earnhardt
31 Todd Gilliland 31 Bayley Currey
32 Ryan Preece 32 Ryan Ellis
33 Justin Haley 33 Leland Honeyman
34 Ty Dillon 34 Brennan Poole
35 Cody Ware 35 Gray Gaulding
36 B.J. McLeod 36 Joey Gase
37 Garrett Smithley
38 Timmy Hill
39 Patrick Emerling
Official NASCAR results following Practice
NASCAR standings: Cup, Xfinity, and Truck points during the 2023 season

Previous NASCAR results (Las Vegas)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nfYlH_0l6xrPpE00
Mar 5, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) leads driver Joey Logano (22) and driver Kyle Larson (5) during the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Whether you are after the NASCAR results from today, yesterday, or over the last week, we’ve got you covered. Check out the NASCAR results from practice, qualifying, and the races below!

Who won the NASCAR races last weekend?

William Byron won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway! It was Byron’s first win of the 2023 season. Austin Hill won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas! It was Hill’s second win of the 2023 season. Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas! It was Busch’s first victory of the 2023 Truck Series season. Check out the rest of the NASCAR results below!

NASCAR results at Las Vegas: March 3-5

Finish (Cup) Driver Finish (Xfinity) Driver Finish (Truck) Driver
1 William Byron 1 Austin Hill 1 Kyle Busch
2 Kyle Larson 2 Justin Allgaier 2 Zane Smith
3 Alex Bowman 3 Chandler Smith 3 Ben Rhodes
4 Bubba Wallace 4 Kyle Busch 4 Corey Heim
5 Christopher Bell 5 Josh Berry 5 Ty Majeski
6 Austin Cindric 6 John Hunter Nemechek 6 Christian Eckes
7 Martin Truex Jr. 7 Sam Mayer 7 Carson Hocevar
8 Justin Haley 8 Riley Herbst 8 Chase Purdy
9 Kevin Harvick 9 Sheldon Creed 9 Grant Enfinger
10 Daniel Suarez 10 Daniel Hemric 10 Jake Garcia
11 Denny Hamlin 11 Parker Kligerman 11 Matt Crafton
12 Ross Chastain 12 Cole Custer 12 Matt DiBenedetto
13 Ryan Blaney 13 Tyler Reddick 13 Tanner Gray
14 Kyle Busch 14 Jeb Burton 14 Stewart Friesen
15 Tyler Reddick 15 Joe Graf Jr. 15 Tyler Ankrum
16 Aric Almirola 16 Kyle Weatherman 16 Dean Thompson
17 Brad Keselowski 17 Sammy Smith 17 Kaz Grala
18 A.J. Allmendinger 18 Alex Labbe 18 Colby Howard
19 Erik Jones 19 Anthony Alfredo 19 Daniel Dye
20 Corey LaJoie 20 Kyle Sieg 20 Lawless Alan
21 Chris Buescher 21 Brandon Jones 21 Max Gutierrez
22 Ty Gibbs 22 Brett Moffitt 22 Timmy Hill
23 Ryan Preece 23 Kaz Grala 23 Spencer Boyd
24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 24 Ryan Sieg 24 Ross Chastain
25 Michael McDowell 25 Jeremy Clements 25 Kaden Honeycutt
26 Harrison Burton 26 Rajah Caruth 26 Matt Mills
27 Austin Dillon 27 Ryan Ellis 27 Mason Massey
28 Chase Briscoe 28 Bayley Currey 28 Kris Wright
29 Josh Berry 29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 29 Rajah Caruth
30 Noah Gragson 30 Josh Williams 30 Nick Sanchez
31 Todd Gilliland 31 Josh Bilicki 31 John Hunter Nemechek
32 B.J. McLeod 32 Gray Gaulding 32 Hailie Deegan
33 J.J. Yeley 33 Brennan Poole 33 Brennan Poole
34 Ty Dillon 34 Patrick Emerling 34 Bret Holmes
35 Cody Ware 35 Blaine Perkins 35 Josh Reaume
36 Joey Logano 36 Garrett Smithley
37 Parker Retzlaff
38 Joey Gase
Official NASCAR results following Las Vegas

NASCAR qualifying results at Las Vegas

Joey Logano (Cup), Chandler Smith (Xfinity), and Kyle Busch (Truck) were the pole winners at Las Vegas Motor Speedway! Check out the rest of the NASCAR qualifying results for this weekend’s events below.

Finish (Cup) Driver Finish (Xfinity) Driver Finish (Truck) Driver
1 Joey Logano 1 Chandler Smith 1 Kyle Busch
2 William Byron 2 Justin Allgaier 2 Nick Sanchez
3 Ryan Blaney 3 Cole Custer 3 Chase Purdy
4 Ty Gibbs 4 Brett Moffitt 4 Ty Majeski
5 Kyle Busch 5 Josh Berry 5 Hailie Deegan
6 Kyle Larson 6 Parker Kligerman 6 Bret Holmes
7 Brad Keselowski 7 John Hunter Nemechek 7 Zane Smith
8 Ross Chastain 8 Daniel Hemric 8 Carson Hocevar
9 Austin Cindric 9 Austin Hill 9 Ben Rhodes
10 Christopher Bell 10 Riley Herbst 10 Kaz Grala
11 Alex Bowman 11 Kyle Busch 11 Matt Crafton
12 Denny Hamlin 12 Sheldon Creed 12 Christian Eckes
13 Bubba Wallace 13 Sam Mayer 13 John Hunter Nemechek
14 Kevin Harvick 14 Sammy Smith 14 Jake Garcia
15 Martin Truex Jr. 15 Tyler Reddick 15 Corey Heim
16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 16 Rajah Caruth 16 Tanner Gray
17 Michael McDowell 17 Joe Graf Jr. 17 Grant Enfinger
18 Chris Buescher 18 Ryan Sieg 18 Tyler Ankrum
19 Corey LaJoie 19 Brandon Jones 19 Matt DiBenedetto
20 Chase Briscoe 20 Parker Retzlaff 20 Daniel Dye
21 Aric Almirola 21 Kaz Grala 21 Lawless Alan
22 Erik Jones 22 Kyle Sieg 22 Stewart Friesen
23 A.J. Allmendinger 23 Anthony Alfredo 23 Ross Chastain
24 Daniel Suarez 24 Jeb Burton 24 Rajah Caruth
25 Noah Gragson 25 Jeremy Clements 25 Dean Thompson
26 Austin Dillon 26 Kyle Weatherman 26 Timmy Hill
27 Justin Haley 27 Josh Williams 27 Colby Howard
28 Todd Gilliland 28 Garrett Smithley 28 Kris Wright
29 J.J. Yeley 29 Bayley Currey 29 Kaden Honeycutt
30 Cody Ware 30 Blaine Perkins 30 Max Gutierrez
31 Ryan Preece 31 Josh Bilicki 31 Spencer Boyd
32 Josh Berry 32 Alex Labbe 32 Mason Massey
33 Ty Dillon 33 Brennan Poole 33 Josh Reaume
34 Tyler Reddick 34 Gray Gaulding 34 Brennan Poole
35 Harrison Burton 35 Jeffrey Earnhardt 35 Matt Mills
36 B.J. McLeod 36 Ryan Ellis
37 Joey Gase
38 C.J. McLaughlin
Official NASCAR results following Qualifying

NASCAR practice results at Las Vegas

Finish (Cup) Driver Finish (Xfinity) Driver Finish (Truck) Driver
1 Kyle Larson 1 Daniel Hemric 1 Ty Majeski
2 Ryan Blaney 2 Brandon Jones 2 Matt Crafton
3 Joey Logano 3 Cole Custer 3 Rajah Caruth
4 Chris Buescher 4 Parker Kligerman 4 Chase Purdy
5 William Byron 5 John Hunter Nemechek 5 Kyle Busch
6 Bubba Wallace 6 Chandler Smith 6 Nick Sanchez
7 Kevin Harvick 7 Riley Herbst 7 Grant Enfinger
8 Ty Gibbs 8 Justin Allgaier 8 Matt DiBenedetto
9 Aric Almirola 9 Ryan Sieg 9 Carson Hocevar
10 Ross Chastain 10 Tyler Reddick 10 Ross Chastain
11 Austin Cindric 11 Brett Moffitt 11 Jake Garcia
12 Christopher Bell 12 Kyle Busch 12 Dean Thompson
13 A.J. Allmendinger 13 Sheldon Creed 13 Tanner Gray
14 Chase Briscoe 14 Sam Mayer 14 John Hunter Nemechek
15 Erik Jones 15 Sammy Smith 15 Corey Heim
16 Alex Bowman 16 Austin Hill 16 Ben Rhodes
17 Michael McDowell 17 Josh Berry 17 Bret Holmes
18 Daniel Suarez 18 Rajah Caruth 18 Kaz Grala
19 Ryan Preece 19 Kaz Grala 19 Zane Smith
20 Harrison Burton 20 Kyle Sieg 20 Hailie Deegan
21 Justin Haley 21 Parker Retzlaff 21 Tyler Ankrum
22 Brad Keselowski 22 Joe Graf Jr. 22 Christian Eckes
23 Denny Hamlin 23 Jeremy Clements 23 Colby Howard
24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 24 Jeb Burton 24 Kris Wright
25 Martin Truex Jr. 25 Anthony Alfredo 25 Stewart Friesen
26 Todd Gilliland 26 C.J. McLaughlin 26 Daniel Dye
27 Kyle Busch 27 Kyle Weatherman 27 Lawless Alan
28 Corey LaJoie 28 Josh Bilicki 28 Brennan Poole
29 Josh Berry 29 Alex Labbe 29 Timmy Hill
30 Ty Dillon 30 Josh Williams 30 Kaden Honeycutt
31 Austin Dillon 31 Blaine Perkins 31 Matt Mills
32 Noah Gragson 32 Bayley Currey 32 Spencer Boyd
33 Cody Ware 33 Joey Gase 33 Max Gutierrez
34 J.J. Yeley 34 Mason Maggio 34 Mason Massey
35 B.J. McLeod 35 Gray Gaulding 35 Josh Reaume
36 Tyler Reddick 36 Jeffrey Earnhardt
37 Brennan Poole
38 Ryan Ellis
39 Ryan Vargas
40 Garrett Smithley
Official NASCAR results following Practice
NASCAR odds: Betting lines for each race and championship futures

Who won the NASCAR Cup Series race last weekend?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSUak_0l6xrPpE00
Mar 12, 2023; Avondale, AZ, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron (24) does a victory burnout after winning the United Rentals Work United 500 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale on March 12, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Alex Gould/The Republic Nascar Cup Race

Wiliam Byron won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway! It was Byron’s second victory of the 2023 season and the fourth straight for Chevrolet. Byron won Stage 1 while Kyle Larson won Stage 2 and got lucky on a late caution that stole the win from Kevin Harvick. Then, he passed Kyle Larson on the overtime restart.

Related: NASCAR power rankings during the 2023 season

Has a NASCAR winner ever been disqualified?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KURm1_0l6xrPpE00
Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Denny Hamlin was the first NASCAR winner to be disqualified since the 1960 season. Hamlin and second-place finisher Kyle Busch were disqualified due to pieces of tape that were found on the front fascia, or nose of the car at Pocono Raceway in 2022. Chase Elliott was deemed the winner after finishing in third place and the rest of the NASCAR results were then affected, including Stage 1 and 2.

