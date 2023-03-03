Open in App
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

Tia Mowry Welcomes Women’s History Month With Fashion Reel

By Samjah Iman,

6 days ago

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


The reel queen is at it again! Tia Mowry hopped on her social media to pay homage to Women’s History Month with a saucy Instagram reel that served two jazzy looks.


Tia Mowry is known for getting it popping in her reels. The multi-hyphenated star gives us life when she records herself prancing around her deluxe home in fierce outfits. This time was no different as she hopped on her social media account to embrace Women’s History Month. Mowry opened the reel in a shimmery denim look that included a bejeweled denim jacket draped over her shoulders, a sparkly camisole, and blue jeans complete with silver fringe attached at the hem. The socialite then switches looks to a white sleeveless top that she paired with a black star-embellished mini skirt, and mesh, over-the-knee, heels. She accessorized both looks with silver hoop earrings, a gold watch, and gold bracelets.

The words across Mowry’s reel read “This is the energy ALL Women’s History Month.” The actress captioned the reel with, “Y’all know what month it is? Women’s History Month!! I wanted to share a quote that reminds me of the power we all possess WITHIN as women ,” wrote Mowry. The quote she shared was from Former First Lady Michelle Obama. Mowry also mentioned that she is honoring her mother and grandmother during this month.

Are you feeling Tia’s cute reel?

