Open in App
Iowa State
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

Chick-fil-A confirms customer info stolen in ‘automated attack’

By Jeremy Tanner,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yX4Gm_0l6xiLeJ00

(NEXSTAR) – Fast food restaurant Chick-fil-A confirmed Thursday that someone successfully launched an “automated attack” against the company’s website and app over the course of more than two months, stealing customers’ sensitive information.

The disclosure came in a security notice filed on the California Attorney General’s website.

The attack, using log-ins obtained from a third party to access member reward site Chick-fil-A One, was carried out between Dec. 18, 2022 and Feb. 12, the chain said.

Police: Hobby Lobby employee shoots, kills manager at Oklahoma City distribution center

The stolen information “may have included your name, email address, Chick-fil-A One membership number and mobile pay number, QR code, masked credit/debit card number, and the amount of Chick-fil-A credit (e.g., e-gift card balance) on your account (if any). In addition, if saved to your account, the information may have included the month and day of your birthday, phone number, and address,” Chick-fil-A said in the filing, adding, “Importantly, unauthorized parties would only have been able to view the last four digits of your payment card number.”

It’s not clear how many people were affected, but the company told Nexstar in a statement it was less than 2% of all Chick-fil-A users.

In early January, Chick-fil-A said they were investigating “suspicious activity” after customers started complaining.

‘I never realized’: Airbnb hosts warn of scam taking advantage of first-time homebuyers

“I just had 50 dollars stolen from me by someone in Atlanta, GA,” one person tweeted on Jan. 1. “I no longer have an active debit card and I’m supposed to go on vacation literally tomorrow.”

“Y’all, someone hacked my chick fil a app account & ordered hella food with all my points,” another person tweeted four days later. Several weeks later, the restaurant had restored all of the missing points, the person added.

In Thursday’s filing, Chick-fil-A also outlined its efforts to rectify the situation. The chicken purveyor said it has required some customers to reset their passwords , something it recommends all Chick-fil-A One members do. Other measures the company has taken include removing credit/debit card payment methods, temporarily freezing funds, restoring Chick-fil-A One account balances, adding customer rewards as a ‘thank you,’ and increasing security.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Chick-fil-A is urging customers to review their account statements and credit reports for any suspicious activity.

Concerned customers can refer to the filing for instructions on getting a free credit report, contacting the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, requesting a security freeze and placing a fraud alert on their credit files. There are also state-specific recommendations for residents of Oregon, North Carolina, New York, the District of Columbia, Iowa, Maryland and New Mexico.

“We regret that this incident occurred and apologize for any inconvenience it may cause you,” Chick-fil-A said in the filing.

Anyone with further questions can call (833) 753-4428 from Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mississippi double murder suspect arrested in Indiana
Cleveland, MS1 day ago
4 arrested as police recover guns, drugs from 2 Nashville homes
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Man with 7 convictions arrested during alleged drug bust in Dollar Tree parking lot
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC1 day ago
Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp Booked In Drive-By Shooting
Tacoma, WA14 hours ago
Police Officer Who Slept With Six Co-Workers Breaks Silence In Explosive Interview
La Vergne, TN1 day ago
Wife Finds Missing Husband’s Body ‘Mummified’ Behind Christmas Decorations 8 Months After Disappearance
Troy, IL23 hours ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Fentanyl, other drugs found in overnight bust on Bell Road
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Sumner County woman killed while helping neighbors after storm
Hendersonville, TN2 days ago
Warren County woman arrested for drug, child endangerment charges
Mcminnville, TN23 hours ago
Search warrant allegedly turns up guns, 89 grams of fentanyl at Antioch apartment
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Metro police: License plate readers catching crime within first days of use
Nashville, TN5 hours ago
Car chase ends with seizure of multiple bricks of cocaine, Metro police say
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Metro police stop robbery where suspect allegedly threatened to put ‘a hole’ in victim
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
‘Scared’: Pizzeria employee attacked, pepper-sprayed while working in Donelson
Nashville, TN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy