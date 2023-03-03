Open in App
KGET

What do the orange, green dots on my iPhone mean?

By Addy Bink,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGcnC_0l6xc7jU00

(NEXSTAR) – If you’ve used Snapchat or your camera app recently, you may have noticed a green dot appear at the top of your iPhone. Or maybe it was an orange dot when you were on a FaceTime call or while recording a Voice Memo. But what do they mean?

If you’re confused by the dots, you aren’t alone.

Apple introduced the orange and green indicators when it rolled out iOS 14 in 2020 . That means that, as long as your iPhone is up-to-date (we’re on iOS 16 now) or if you recently purchased a new iPhone, you have these indicators.

According to Apple, both dots serve as a security feature. You’ll find them in the top right corner of your screen, above the service, Wi-Fi/LTE, and battery indicators.

This feature may be making your iPhone charge slower: How to turn it off

The green dot indicates when an app on your iPhone is using either the camera or the camera and the microphone, Apple explains. The orange dot means an app on your iPhone was using just the microphone.

You’ll also be prompted to give an app permission to use your iPhone’s camera or microphone the first time you use the app, Apple notes.

If you notice an orange or green dot but aren’t sure which app is using your microphone or camera, you can check in the Command Center.

To do this, swipe down from the upper right corner. Once there, you’ll see a notification at the top of your screen, like the one seen below. If you tap on that notification, you can see the app that was using the microphone or camera, and if it was collecting any other data (like your location).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wC7lH_0l6xc7jU00
The Command Center, where you can see what app was recently using your microphone or camera. A notification will appear at the top of your screen while in the Command Center. (Addy Bink/Nexstar)
Once you tap on the notification in the Command Center, you can see what app was using your microphone or camera, as well as any other data it was collecting. (Addy Bink/Nexstar)

Not a fan of the orange dot? You can change it to appear as a square by going to Settings, then Accessibility, then Display & Text Size. Once there, you can toggle Differentiate Without Color on. This feature only applies to the orange dot.

Neither dot will appear on your Apple Watch. You may, however, notice an orange microphone icon appear in the upper right-hand corner if your Watch is listening to your voice – this may happen when you’re talking to Siri, for example.

New iPhone feature credited with helping find 2 in remote Southern California canyon

Because the orange and green dots are part of Apple’s privacy settings, you can’t turn either off.

Nexstar’s Scott Gustin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Don’t answer phone calls from these 5 area codes
Palmdale, CA2 days ago
Coroner explains how wife didn’t notice body of Illinois man in home for months
Troy, IL2 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Image shows man suspected in ‘numerous’ burglaries, thefts in Oildale, Rosedale areas: KCSO
Oildale, CA2 days ago
Toddler tests positive for meth in Porterville, 3 arrested, police say
Porterville, CA1 day ago
Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Hwy 58 in Cal City
California City, CA1 day ago
Utah man robs bank of $1 in attempt to go to federal prison
Salt Lake City, UT9 hours ago
No injuries, deaths reported in Tehachapi train derailment
Tehachapi, CA6 hours ago
Coroner releases identification of man shot, killed in Rosamond
Rosamond, CA4 hours ago
Louisiana parents charged after 2 children reportedly found tied to their beds, police say
Natchitoches, LA2 days ago
Investigation ongoing in death of child at Lamont home
Lamont, CA1 day ago
1 person detained in possible robbery of Bank of America branch on Baker St.
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
BPD searching for missing at-risk 15-year-old girl
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
4 dead after 2 planes collide over Florida lake
Winter Haven, FL1 day ago
Motions continue in case against adoptive parents of Orrin, Orson West
Bakersfield, CA1 day ago
3 LAPD officers in stable condition following shooting
East Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy