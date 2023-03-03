Michigan State University announces new safety measure weeks after shooting on campus

Weeks after a gunman shot and killed three people on campus, Michigan State University announced it is rolling out new safety protocols and security measures, including installing locks on the doors of more than 1,300 classrooms.

The University is also planning an update to the lock system that will enable instructors to secure classrooms while still allowing first responders access in an emergency, school officials said in a statement earlier this week.

Currently, most buildings on the East Lansing campus lock their doors and require key cards for entry between 11 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. Starting on March 13, though, doors will be locked beginning at 6 p.m., and only students, faculty and staff with the appropriate key cards will be able to gain access.

MSU said it would also add more cameras to the more than 2,000 cameras it already has in place across campus. They’ll be set up near academic buildings and Green Light phones, which are used to call for help in emergencies.

And starting next academic year, all MSU students and employees will be required to undergo active violent intruder training. A similar program is already in place, but it is optional.

“The actions we are outlining today position us on a path to reclaim our sense of safety that was so violently taken away from our community,” Michigan State University interim President Teresa Woodruff said in a statement.

“These steps will provide more robust security on campus while better preparing our community to respond in these unfortunate situations.”

On February 13, 43-year-old Anthony McRae burst into a classroom in Berkley Hall on the Michigan State campus and gunned down students learning about Cuban literature. He then walked a short distance to the student union, where he again opened fire before fleeing the scene.

He was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound hours later.