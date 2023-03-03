Paris Jackson Is a ~Bad~ Beauty! See Photos of Her Complete Transformation Over the Years

Over the years, Paris Jackson has really come into her own. After wearing masks to help hide her identity when she was younger, the star grew up to rock the red carpet and bare it all on Instagram. But Michael Jackson ’s daughter isn’t just known for flaunting her incredible sense of fashion — she’s also following in her father’s footsteps when it comes to making music.

Paris and ex-boyfriend Gabriel Glenn started their own band in 2018. Dubbing themselves the Soundflowers , they kicked off their careers by playing two original songs at a gig in Los Angeles that June. By August, their second show rolled around, and grandma Katherine Jackson made sure she was in the audience. The songstress took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone and share photos with her family members.

“F--k. I can’t believe my grandma made it to our second live show ever. And she actually liked it!?!!! I was s--tting my pants,” the blonde beauty shared on the social media site. Speaking directly to Katherine, she continued, “I love you so much, Grandma. I’m so happy we got to play for you.”

Paris and Gabriel split in August 2020 after two years of dating, Life & Style confirmed at the time. While it's unclear if they will still continue to make music together, Paris went on to release her solo debut single, "Let Down," that October.

Being the daughter of the King of Pop , it makes sense that Paris is pursuing a career in music. She has often opened up about her dad, paying tribute to her late father on his birthdays and the anniversaries of his death . “My angel, my king, my universe. Eight years without you feels like a lifetime,” she wrote on Instagram in June 2017. A few months later, she wrote, “I will never feel love again the way I did with you,” on what would’ve been her father’s 59th birthday.

Paris also divulged in a candid interview with LVR Magazine in March 2022 that has "a pair of my dad's PJs and a bracelet that he wore the entire time I knew him" and that she keeps the bracelet "in a safe place."

She also opened to the outlet about her spirituality. "I have philosophies I've been told are Buddhist. For example, I believe the meaning of life is suffering, which is a Buddhist belief," she said. "I like educating myself and picking what works for me, which is the path of least harm. As long as you aren't hurting anyone, you can do whatever the f--k you want."

But while the star is all about light and love and encouraging her followers to “give peace a chance,” she’s also become a total clapback queen. Not one to let others tell her what to do, the sassy star is regularly putting haters in their place with her trademark snark. After decorating her skin with body art, Paris gets a kick out of strangers telling her to remove her tattoos, and she never fails to take the opportunity to go along with the gag.

After showing off her Radiohead-inspired ink in February 2020, one fan responded, “You need no tattoos . Without them, [you] are amazing.” The star joked, “Little late for that, but thanks.” When another commenter told her she could “still remove” them, she simply said, “OMG, LOL.” In a separate tweet , she joked, “‘What are you up to this weekend?’ Nothing much, just [chilling], getting 100+ tattoos removed [because] this one guy on Twitter told me to, LOL. HBU?”

