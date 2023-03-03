Flyers get Brendan Lemieux in trade deadline deal with Kings

Digital Brief: March 3, 2023 (AM) 02:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Flyers and Kings swapped 26-year-old forwards ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Friday.

The team picked up Brendan Lemieux and a fifth-round draft pick from the Los Angeles Kings, the Flyers announced.

Lemieux comes to the team in exchange for Zac MacEwen.

MacEwen had 18 points and 164 penalty minutes, and four game-winning goals, for the Flyers in two seasons.

He played a total of 121 games for the team after he was picked up off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 13, 2021.

Lemieux has three assists and 53 penalty minutes in 27 games with the Kings this season. He has 63 career points in 257 NHL games with the Rangers, Jets and Kings.