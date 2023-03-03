Watch: Kenny Payne, Mike James Preview Louisville's Rematch at Virginia

The Cardinals cap off the 2022-23 regular season with a rematch on the road against the Cavaliers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program isn't exactly heading into their final game of the 2022-23 regular season with some momentum.

After showing real signs progress through the middle of February, including capturing a win against Clemson, the Cardinals have fallen back into their old ways. At Duke, at Georgia Tech and against Virginia Tech on Senior Day, Louisville dropped all three by an average margin of 16.7 points.

"For me, it's about these kids," head coach Kenny Payne said. "For me, it's also about not giving up on them. I love them as young men. Every single day, they're looking at me for leadership. If I show them that I've given up, am I truly a leader? The answer is no."

Before Louisville heads to Greensboro, N.C. to kick off their ACC Tournament run, they'll be traveling to Charlottesville, Va. for a rematch against Virginia in their regular season finale. The Cardinals came extraordinarily close to knocking off the Cavaliers in their last matchup, only falling 61-58 back on Feb. 15, and UVA has not been playing their best basketball as of late.

"It reminds me of what we're capable of," forward Mike James said. "Just seeing that film, and looking over it knowing what we can do against them, and what we can do against other people, it's a good thing for us heading into this game."

Prior to their matchup with the Cavaliers, Payne and James took time to meet with the media. They discussed the previous game vs. Virginia Tech, previewed the upcoming matchup at Virginia, and more.

Below is the video from their press conference:

Head Coach Kenny Payne and f orward Mike James

Louisville HC Kenny Payne, F Mike James Preview Virginia (3/3/23) (; 24:06)

(Photo of Kenny Payne: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

