Chicago, IL
This Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In Illinois

By Logan DeLoye,

6 days ago
Photo: iStockphoto

What is your go to order from a Chinese restaurant? Some people prefer to order a heaping plate of rice and veggies with egg rolls on the side, while others prefer noodles, beef, and chicken piled high. Chinese takeout is often served in layers with rice and noodles on the bottom and veggies and protein on the top. Some even prefer to keep their rice and noodles separate from their toppings and mix the sides themselves. Many Chinese restaurants feature endless buffets stocked with these essentials. Regardless of wether you prefer to dine-in or order takeout, the best Chinese restaurant in Illinois has it all. Many Chinese restaurants scattered throughout the state serve amazing food, but only one can be best.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood , the best Chinese restaurant in all of Illinois is MingHin Cuisine located in Chicago.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best Chinese restaurant in the entire state :

"With several locations in and around Chicago, MingHin Cuisine is a far cry from a standard chain restaurant. The menu combines style and substance, with its Chinatown restaurant on Archer Avenue particularly renowned for dim sum. Standout dishes include siu mai (pork and shrimp dumplings), pan-fried turnip cake, rice noodle rolls, vegetable crêpes, and egg tarts."

For more information regarding the best Chinese restaurants across the country visit Lovefood.com .

