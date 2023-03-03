Open in App
Space.com

Japan to make 2nd launch attempt of new H3 rocket on March 6 after delay. How to watch it live.

By Mike Wall,

6 days ago

Japan's new H3 rocket will soon get a second chance to fly for the first time.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency ( JAXA ) tried to debut the H3 on Feb. 16, but that attempt was aborted when the vehicle's two solid rocket boosters failed to ignite as planned.

An investigation soon revealed the cause of the anomaly — a problem with the electrical system that supplies power to the H3's core-stage engines — and worked to get the rocket ready for another liftoff attempt.

That attempt will now take place on Monday (March 6) from Tanegashima Space Center, if all goes according to plan, JAXA announced on Saturday (March 4). JAXA had been targeting Sunday (March 5) for the liftoff but pushed it by one day due to weather.

Launch is scheduled to take place during a roughly 6.5-minute window that opens at 8:37 p.m. EST (0137 GMT on March 7). You can watch the liftoff live here at Space.com, courtesy of JAXA.

Related: The history of rockets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AxfWk_0l6wL09l00

Japan's new H3 rocket on the launch pad at the Tanegashima Space Center. (Image credit: JAXA)

Japan has big plans for the H3, which JAXA and its partner Mitsubishi Heavy Industries have been developing for the past decade. The H3 is designed to be flexible and cost-effective, JAXA has said, and will soon replace the nation's workhorse H-IIA rocket .

Though this first mission is a test flight, the H3 will be carrying an operational payload — a 3-ton Earth-observing spacecraft called the Advanced Land Observation Satellite (ALOS-3, or Daichi-3).

Related stories:

JAXA: Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency

9 small satellites launch to orbit atop Japanese rocket

Facts about Japan's H-IIA and H-IIB rockets

The H3 will deliver ALOS-3 to low Earth orbit, if all goes according to plan. The sharp-eyed satellite will then study our planet in detail for a variety of applications.

"ALOS-3 aims to become one of the key tools for disaster managements and countermeasures of the central and local governments," JAXA officials wrote in an ALOS-3 mission description .

"The observed data from ALOS-3 is expected to lead to progress in the various fields due to its unique imaging capabilities; it will make a significant contribution to upgrading global geospatial information and research and application for monitoring of the coastal/vegetation environment," they added.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 6:20 p.m. EST on March 4 with news of the new target date of March 6.

Mike Wall is the author of " Out There " (Grand Central Publishing, 2018; illustrated by Karl Tate), a book about the search for alien life. Follow him on Twitter @michaeldwall . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or Facebook .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Watch Relativity Space launch Terran 1, world's 1st 3D-printed rocket in first attempt
Cape Canaveral, FL1 day ago
Jean-Pierre Laughs Out Loud At Reporter Who Notes Biden Schedule And Asks ‘What’s He Up To?’
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX1 day ago
Danny Green’s latest comments will have fans questioning Ja Morant’s character even more - “He likes to party sometimes”
Memphis, TN21 hours ago
Watch SpaceX launch 40 OneWeb internet satellites on Thursday
Cape Canaveral, FL8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy