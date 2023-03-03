This Fruit Hammock Is Perfect to Help Declutter Countertops

Whether you prefer to keep a constantly tidy kitchen or you lack an ample amount of space in your kitchen, one way to keep the kitchen looking its best is to simply declutter your kitchen countertops.

While it helps to free up counter space by throwing away trash and clearing the sink of any dirty dishes, another great idea to adapt to help declutter countertops is by purchasing a fruit hammock . TikTok user @unprochef did exactly that and not only did it help with decluttering his countertops, it looks so cute in the kitchen!

For this simple tip , he opted to hang his mini hammock under a corner cabinet in his kitchen. Using hooks, he easily installed the fruit hammock and added fresh oranges and lemons to the hammock.

This little tip especially benefited him since he lacks the counter space in his 100-year-old home and I love how it’s both cute and the fruit is out of the way since it’s not taking up space in a huge fruit bowl on the counter.

Usurpingly, many of his followers and viewers loved this idea and took to the comment section to share their funny thoughts. “…And they last longer cause they think they still in the tree,” @cromedometelephone shared. “Perfect! now my fruit will be comfy while it goes bad,” @bfohshow commented. “I want a fruit hammock. I don’t even eat fruit but I’ll buy some just to stuff ‘‘em in the hammock,” @a.yo.kato commented.

Haha. Judging by the comments and how this video has over two million views and counting, it’s evident this fruit hammock is a necessary staple.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.