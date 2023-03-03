The Way Toddler Asks for Whipped Cream Is Hilarious

Just because a child is tiny doesn't mean they don't know exactly what they want. And even if they can't talk yet, they can often find a way to express those wants and needs. And sometimes in really, really funny ways.

The toddler in this video from @gebhardtk has something very specific that she wants. She doesn't know how to say it just yet, but she does have a super effective way of telling her mom what she wants. You just have to see it to believe it.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Priceless! She's sort of acting out what happens when you spray that whipped cream, and probably hoping that the whipped cream gets sprayed right in her mouth. And mom totally got what she wanted! Hey, a little shot of whipped cream never hurt anybody. In fact, some would say it makes for a perfect toddler treat. Once she got her whipped cream, she was one happy little girl.

Commenters totally understood this little girl; in fact, some people figured out what she wanted even before the mom got the whipped cream.

"The sound effects with the hand I knew immediately" - Amy_S1444

"Only good parents spray whipped cream in kids' mouths" - 9035768

"the noise was perfect explanation!" - Joanne Villalon

"Me trying to tell the mechanic the sound my car is making" - Von

"She NAILED IT!!" MiMiToo

This little girl truly did a great job in expressing her wants and needs successfully! And whipped cream is the perfect reward for that.

