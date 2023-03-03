Rebel Wilson Reveals Why She Was (Temporarily) Banned From Disneyland

Lots of celebrities are serious theme park fans just like so many of the rest of us. Rebel Wilson is one of those. She got engaged at Disneyland and posts pictures of herself at Disneyland quite frequently. And her celebrity status has gotten her into some really special opportunities, like dinner at the exclusive 21 Royal Restaurant . However, it turns out that even celebrities can overstep their bounds, as apparently she was banned from Disneyland, though only for a month.

Appearing on The Daily Show with guest host Hasan Manaj, Wilson admitted that she once took a picture someplace in the park that she wasn’t supposed to, specifically a “secret bathroom.” She was banned from the park where she got engaged for 30 days, though the park apparently worked with her to ensure the ban didn’t hurt too much. She explained…

I did get banned from Disneyland for 30 days because I took a photo inside a secret bathroom, which is illegal, at Disneyland. I got officially banned for 30 days. They called me up and said, 'Rebel what 30 days did you not want to come to Disneyland because you’re away filming a movie or something?' And I was like, 'Oh, well, June would be fine.'

Wilson doesn’t reveal exactly where this “secret bathroom” was but there are lots of places where Disneyland wouldn’t allow photos to be made public. The entire backstage area is off-limits to pictures and she certainly might have found her way back there. She also has dined at 21 Royal, the restaurant that was formerly the Disneyland Dream Suite. This was a space that was originally constructed to be a new apartment for Walt Disney inside the park, though he died before he was ever able to use it.

Wilson says that when she was at Disneyland for her 40th birthday, she spent the night inside the park, so she likely slept there as well, and there may have been parts of it that Disneyland doesn’t want to be made public. Check out Wilson's full interview below.

Most of us certainly wouldn’t get the courtesy call of asking when we’d like to be banned from Disneyland, though I suppose it’s better than Wilson getting off scot-free for breaking the rules. And there are worse punishments than being banned from Disneyland for 30 days. While you have to push things pretty far to get banned from Disneyland Resort for life , it does happen.

Still, even being banned for 30 days may have been a bit much for the actress, she admits that she’s something of a “Disney Adult,” visiting the parks frequently. Even if she wasn’t going to go for a month anyway, not being able to go for a month might have still been torture.