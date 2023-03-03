Open in App
Chicago, IL
Report: One Team 'Very Likely' To Trade Top-5 Draft Pick

By Mitchell Forde,

5 days ago

With the NFL Draft fast approaching, much of the intrigue has centered around what the Chicago Bears will do with the first pick of the first round.

Given that the Bears already have a quarterback in place in Justin Fields and that the top signal-callers in the draft figure to be in high demand, many have speculated that the Bears will trade down in order to gain more draft capital to build around Fields.

Another team that could make a similar move: the Arizona Cardinals.

Phoenix radio host Jody Oehler tweeted Friday that, after a conversation with NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, he believes the Cardinals are "very, very likely" to trade their No. 3 overall selection and move down the draft board.

While the demand in the No. 3 pick might not be quite as high as that for the first overall selection, the logic would make sense.

The Cardinals have a quarterback on the roster who they hope can serve as the cornerstone of the offense for years to come in Kyler Murray. So if another team is desperate to move up to draft a signal-caller, the Cardinals could gain some draft capital and still select one of the top defensive players on the board with their first pick.

The big question is whether or not there will still be a quarterback on the board at No. 3 that prompts a team to trade up. Should the Bears trade the top selection to a team in need of a passer (or trade Fields and draft a quarterback themselves), then the Texans draft another quarterback at No. 2, other teams might not be willing to part with other draft picks in order to grab the third-best prospect at the position.

Then again, with the way Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson has reportedly impressed at the NFL Combine, it isn't out of the question to expect quarterbacks to be taken with each of the first three picks and four to come off the board within the top 10. One report even suggested as much Friday. That would certainly benefit the Cardinals.

Given all the moving parts, don't expect news of a Cardinals trade to emerge before we find out about what the Bears are going to do, which might not come until draft night on April 27.

