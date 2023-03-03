Open in App
Portland, OR
See more from this location?
Portland Tribune

My view: Imagine Black opposes the reinstatement of school resource officers in Portland Public Schools

By Joy Alise Davis,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12encv_0l6w0YyY00

In light of recent shootings outside of Jefferson and Cleveland high schools, fears around gun violence are especially and understandably heightened. We all desire safer communities but the recent push to bring back school resource officers, or SROs, is not only an ineffective response, it will fundamentally make children, especially students of color and students with disabilities, less safe.

With the recent petition circulating from some parents calling for the reinstatement of SROs, Imagine Black feels an obligation to reiterate our opposition to the presence of police officers in schools.

During 2020, Imagine Black sent over 4,000 emails to Portland City Commissioners contributing to a collaborative effort to pressure leaders to protect students and successfully remove SROs from Portland Public Schools.

This was a pivotal step towards creating safer communities by divesting a small piece of school budgets from policing and creating the opportunity to reinvest that in the students. Unfortunately, the city of Portland only continued its divestment in its people after this moment. Some public officials even joined the police union in their campaign to blame “defund the police radicals” for crime and violence.

In reality, as we and many other community organizations and activists have been saying for years, safety comes from communities having what they need to thrive. When increasingly more people are struggling with basic needs like access to food, housing and health care, and our public policies are only fomenting more poverty and desperation, then our communities are less safe.

Adding more cops and increasing already bloated police budgets doesn’t answer this problem. Study after study has shown that. When it comes to increasing the police presence around children, the results are especially horrifying. A recent report by the ACLU found that SROs are very effective and prolific when it comes to 1) physically assaulting students of color, 2) sexually harassing female students of color, 3) bullying, harassing and intimidating students of color and students with disabilities, 4) bullying, harassing and intimidating immigrant students and their families, on campus and at a students’ homes, 5) inappropriately accessing and altering student records with other SROs and staff who support them, and 6) shirking responsibility after causing harm.

Guess where the report found SROs to not be so effective? Preventing or stopping shootings and gun-related incidents at schools. Why? Well, SROs do not actually have a legal responsibility to protect students.

Simply put, we cannot allow fear to push us backwards into solutions we know don’t work. SROs criminalize youth behavior and contribute to the school-to-prison pipeline, which disproportionately harms students of color and students with disabilities.

The only way to create real safety at schools is by hiring, resourcing and supporting teachers, counselors, nurses, social workers, and other professionals who have the training and experience to support students and create supportive and effective learning environments based on social and psychological support, community involvement, and self-governance.

Students of color and students with disabilities deserve better.

Joy Alise Davis is the president and executive director of Imagine Black where she works to help the Black community imagine the alternatives they deserve and build political participation to achieve those alternatives. She lives in Portland and has held support and leadership roles at various social justice organizations for more than 10 years.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Portland, OR newsLocal Portland, OR
Gresham-Barlow School District announces trio of principals
Gresham, OR1 day ago
Portland businesses clash with Multnomah County's new Behavioral Health Resource Center
Portland, OR15 hours ago
No Matter How Violently He Behaves, the State Hospital Keeps Expelling This Mentally Ill Portlander Back to Town
Portland, OR1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Vancouver Public Schools continued to use prohibited restraints on students after state ban
Vancouver, WA1 day ago
Salem-Keizer school board approves new superintendent
Salem, OR1 day ago
Evergreen (Vancouver) School District drops all 4 Athletic Directors
Vancouver, WA19 hours ago
Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan sees 2 bureau directors depart within 5-hour span
Portland, OR1 day ago
Tuesday in Portland: Oregon House passes bill increasing access to naloxone and more
Portland, OR1 day ago
Business Owner Organizing Class Action Lawsuit Against City of Portland for Encouraging Lawlessness
Portland, OR1 day ago
Portland’s Feckless Leadership Fails More Than Just The Homeless
Portland, OR2 days ago
Agency finds school board violated state administrative rules
Newberg, OR3 days ago
Portland firm stacked with cops loses city’s truth-and-reconciliation contract after no-bid process
Portland, OR1 day ago
Criminal Alien Report 03-07-23 By David Cross
Newberg, OR2 days ago
Suspect in TriMet rock attack allegedly tells Portland transit police, ‘I did that’
Portland, OR19 hours ago
Oregon lawmakers again consider bill that would allow drivers to pump their own gas
Portland, OR1 day ago
Gunman in mass shooting at Portland protest pleads guilty to murder
Portland, OR17 hours ago
Retail theft stings may lead to more jail time with new Oregon Senate bill
Salem, OR17 hours ago
‘Just the beginning’: Lake Oswego mayor talks affordable housing push
Lake Oswego, OR2 days ago
Portland man detained for shooting pellet gun at woman
Portland, OR22 hours ago
Party City Store Closing Sadly Includes 1 Location In Oregon
Corvallis, OR22 hours ago
Wheeler fires back as Abbott blames Portland Walmart closures on ‘mob take over’
Portland, OR1 day ago
'Pod village,' affordable housing could meet needs in Forest Grove
Forest Grove, OR2 days ago
8-year-old Vancouver girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Vancouver, WA20 hours ago
Readers Respond to the Plight of a Portland Man Living Beneath Squatters
Portland, OR3 days ago
TSA Airport Jobs Offer Big Raises
Portland, OR1 day ago
14-year-old boy injured in SE Portland shooting, road closure in place
Portland, OR14 hours ago
How Seaside and other Oregon towns became targets of a Mexican drug cartel
Seaside, OR1 day ago
Who Decides Which Oregonians Are Sane Enough to Go on Trial?
Beaverton, OR3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy