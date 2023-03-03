My view: Imagine Black opposes the reinstatement of school resource officers in Portland Public Schools

In light of recent shootings outside of Jefferson and Cleveland high schools, fears around gun violence are especially and understandably heightened. We all desire safer communities but the recent push to bring back school resource officers, or SROs, is not only an ineffective response, it will fundamentally make children, especially students of color and students with disabilities, less safe.

With the recent petition circulating from some parents calling for the reinstatement of SROs, Imagine Black feels an obligation to reiterate our opposition to the presence of police officers in schools.

During 2020, Imagine Black sent over 4,000 emails to Portland City Commissioners contributing to a collaborative effort to pressure leaders to protect students and successfully remove SROs from Portland Public Schools.

This was a pivotal step towards creating safer communities by divesting a small piece of school budgets from policing and creating the opportunity to reinvest that in the students. Unfortunately, the city of Portland only continued its divestment in its people after this moment. Some public officials even joined the police union in their campaign to blame “defund the police radicals” for crime and violence.

In reality, as we and many other community organizations and activists have been saying for years, safety comes from communities having what they need to thrive. When increasingly more people are struggling with basic needs like access to food, housing and health care, and our public policies are only fomenting more poverty and desperation, then our communities are less safe.

Adding more cops and increasing already bloated police budgets doesn’t answer this problem. Study after study has shown that. When it comes to increasing the police presence around children, the results are especially horrifying. A recent report by the ACLU found that SROs are very effective and prolific when it comes to 1) physically assaulting students of color, 2) sexually harassing female students of color, 3) bullying, harassing and intimidating students of color and students with disabilities, 4) bullying, harassing and intimidating immigrant students and their families, on campus and at a students’ homes, 5) inappropriately accessing and altering student records with other SROs and staff who support them, and 6) shirking responsibility after causing harm.

Guess where the report found SROs to not be so effective? Preventing or stopping shootings and gun-related incidents at schools. Why? Well, SROs do not actually have a legal responsibility to protect students.

Simply put, we cannot allow fear to push us backwards into solutions we know don’t work. SROs criminalize youth behavior and contribute to the school-to-prison pipeline, which disproportionately harms students of color and students with disabilities.

The only way to create real safety at schools is by hiring, resourcing and supporting teachers, counselors, nurses, social workers, and other professionals who have the training and experience to support students and create supportive and effective learning environments based on social and psychological support, community involvement, and self-governance.

Students of color and students with disabilities deserve better.

Joy Alise Davis is the president and executive director of Imagine Black where she works to help the Black community imagine the alternatives they deserve and build political participation to achieve those alternatives. She lives in Portland and has held support and leadership roles at various social justice organizations for more than 10 years.