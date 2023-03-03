Open in App
The Associated Press

Azam shines in Islamabad’s 6-wicket win over Karachi

By RIZWAN ALI,

6 days ago

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Azam Khan’s unbeaten 72 helped Islamabad United overhaul Karachi Kings’ 201 total with four balls to spare in the Pakistan Super League on Friday.

Islamabad’s six-wicket win was its fourth, and good for third place in the league.

Karachi lost for a sixth time in eight matches despite captain Imad Wasim’s 92 not out off 54 balls lifting his team to 201-5.

But Azam smashed eight fours and four sixes as Islamabad romped to 204-4. He and Faheem Ashraf, with 41, combined for an electrifying 124 runs off 69 balls in their fourth-wicket stand.

Alex Hales, playing his first game of the league, launched Islamabad’s reply with 34 off 16.

Karachi fast bowler Mohammad Amir struggled with a groin injury and couldn’t hold back Azam or Ashraf. Ashraf was run out in the penultimate over, then Asif Ali smashed a six and four against Aamer Yameen to complete the win.

Karachi elected to bat first but the top order struggled against Islamabad’s pace. Islamabad skipper Shadab Khan put more brakes on with an economical 0-21 off his four overs.

Imad and Irfan Khan revived Karachi through their 99-run, fifth-wicket stand off 56 balls. Imad hit 11 fours and two sixes and and the Islamabad fast bowlers went for 82 runs in the last six overs.

___ More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

