San Antonio, TX
The Associated Press

Houston plays San Antonio on 6-game road skid

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago

Houston Rockets (13-49, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (16-47, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will attempt to break its six-game road losing streak when the Rockets play San Antonio.

The Spurs have gone 2-8 against division opponents. San Antonio ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Bassey averaging 2.2.

The Rockets have gone 7-35 against Western Conference opponents. Houston has a 3-29 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 124-105 on Dec. 20, with Devin Vassell scoring 26 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keldon Johnson is shooting 45.0% and averaging 21.8 points for the Spurs. Malaki Branham is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 14.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 2-8, averaging 108.8 points, 45.1 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.

Rockets: 0-10, averaging 109.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 126.9 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Isaiah Roby: out (ankle), Romeo Langford: out (adductor), Khem Birch: out (knee), Keldon Johnson: out (foot).

Rockets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

